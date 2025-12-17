Namo Grand Central Park Earns Top International Honour at Architecture MasterPrize 2025 for third consecutive year

Mumbai, Dec 17: Kalpataru Limited is proud to announce that NAMO Grand Central Park, Thane has received international recognition at the Architecture MasterPrize 2025. The project won the coveted “Best of the Best” award in the Public Landscape category. The landmark, city-scale public park was developed by Kalpataru and designed by L49.This prestigious win marks the third consecutive year that the project ecosystem has earned global recognition, reaffirming its standing on the international design stage.

The Architecture MasterPrize celebrates the finest achievements in architectural, interior, and landscape design worldwide, spotlighting projects that combine design excellence, innovation, and visionary thinking. NAMO Grand Central Park which is a home to diverse flora and bird species stood out for its expansive and inclusive landscape vision, transforming the heart of Thane into a vibrant and accessible public realm that invites community interaction and enhances the city’s urban experience.

This recognition highlights Kalpataru’s continued commitment to shaping world-class public infrastructure and future-ready urban spaces. The achievement celebrates Kalpataru’s dedication to creating green and people-first environments that offer the residents of Thane inspiring spaces to pause, reconnect, and rejuvenate