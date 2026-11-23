Affordable, high-quality detergent brand from MNIP Manufacturing Industries aims to make effective fabric care accessible to every household

VIJAYAPURA, KARNATAKA — November 23, 2026 — MNIP Manufacturing Industries, a manufacturer of household cleaning and hygiene products, is strengthening its presence in the detergent market with its brand FYNN PROACTIVE (™), a detergent powder designed to deliver effective cleaning, refreshing fragrance, and fabric care at an affordable price.

Operating in the market for the past 18 months, FYNN PROACTIVE has been gaining consumer attention for its pleasant fragrance, cleaning performance, and suitability for both washing machines and traditional bucket washing. The brand aims to provide a practical and budget-friendly laundry solution, particularly for middle-class families seeking quality cleaning products at reasonable prices.

Effective Cleaning with a Refreshing Fragrance

One of the key attractions of FYNN PROACTIVE detergent powder is its pleasant fragrance, which has received positive feedback from consumers. The product is formulated to help remove everyday dirt, collar stains, and stubborn stains from clothes, making laundry care easier and more convenient.

For better results on difficult stains, consumers can soak clothes in lukewarm water with detergent for approximately 30 minutes before washing. Its cleaning formulation is designed to help restore the fresh appearance of garments while supporting colour care for coloured fabrics.

FYNN PROACTIVE is suitable for both machine washing and bucket washing, offering flexibility for different household laundry needs. Its affordability, combined with its cleaning performance, makes it an attractive option for families looking for value without compromising on everyday washing requirements.

Quality and Affordability for Every Household

With a focus on accessibility and consumer satisfaction, MNIP Manufacturing Industries aims to offer high-quality cleaning products at competitive prices. FYNN PROACTIVE is positioned as a budget-friendly alternative in the detergent category, particularly for consumers looking for an economical option for regular laundry requirements.

The brand focuses on key consumer expectations, including effective stain removal, pleasant fragrance, fabric colour care, and convenient washing performance.

Expanding the FYNN PROACTIVE Product Range

Building on the market presence of its detergent powder, MNIP Manufacturing Industries is planning to expand the FYNN PROACTIVE brand into a wider range of household cleaning products.

The upcoming product range is expected to include:

Liquid detergent

Detergent soap

Dishwashing gel

Toilet cleaners

Phenyl and floor cleaners

Glass cleaners

Other household cleaning and hygiene products

Through this expansion, the company aims to establish FYNN PROACTIVE as a comprehensive household cleaning brand catering to everyday cleaning and hygiene requirements.

MNIP Manufacturing Industries: Building a Household Cleaning Brand

MNIP Manufacturing Industries is engaged in manufacturing household cleaning and hygiene products, including soaps and detergents. Under the leadership of its proprietor and trademark owner, Mohd Navaz Ali, the company is focused on developing accessible cleaning solutions that combine quality, affordability, and consumer convenience.

With FYNN PROACTIVE, the company aims to strengthen its market presence and gradually expand its product portfolio to serve a wider customer base.

The Brand’s Protected Slogans

Hindi: “सफाई की शुरुआत ‘फिन’ के साथ”

Kannada: “ಬಟ್ಟೆಯ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆ ಫಿನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ”

English: “Cleanliness Begins with Fynn”

As FYNN PROACTIVE continues to develop its presence in the market, MNIP Manufacturing Industries looks forward to bringing more affordable and effective household cleaning solutions to Indian consumers.

About MNIP Manufacturing Industries

MNIP Manufacturing Industries is a manufacturer of household cleaning and hygiene products, soaps, and detergents, based in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The company is focused on delivering affordable and practical cleaning solutions for Indian households through its FYNN PROACTIVE brand.

Company Details

Company Name: MNIP Manufacturing Industries Co.

Proprietor & Trademark Owner: Mohd Navaz Ali

Brand: FYNN PROACTIVE (™)

Trademark Class: Class 3

Registered Office: Plot No. 30, Suhag Colony, Near Corporation Office, Bagalkot Road, Ibrahim Pur Railway Station, Vijayapura, Karnataka – 586109.

Media & Business Enquiries

Contact: 7892252208

Email: drkmdnawazali786@gmail.com

FYNN PROACTIVE – Cleanliness Begins with Fynn.