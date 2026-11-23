Smiles customers will gain access to physically backed gold and silver starting from AED 1, with secure holdings, 24/7 transactions and flexible physical redemption.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 November 2026: Smiles, etisalat’s loyalty programme and full-service lifestyle app, and OGold, the UAE-based Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, have announced a strategic partnership at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The agreement marks an expansion of the Smiles ecosystem, introducing precious metals ownership alongside the everyday services, offers and rewards already available to its customers.

As consumers increasingly rely on digital platforms for their everyday needs, the partnership brings a new dimension to the Smiles experience by introducing gold and silver ownership alongside its existing lifestyle benefits. Through its collaboration with OGold, Smiles aims to make precious metals more accessible to customers, offering them a convenient way to buy, sell and hold gold and silver within a familiar digital ecosystem while earning Smiles points for their transactions.

Under the partnership, customers will be able to buy and sell gold and silver from as little as AED 1, at any time of the day through the Smiles app and get rewarded instantly. Each purchase will be backed by physical precious metals held in secure vaults, with individual insurance coverage registered in the customer’s name. Eligible customers will also have access to OGold’s Shariah-compliant earnings programme, offering variable annual returns of up to 4%, subject to applicable terms and conditions. These capabilities are designed to simplify gold and silver ownership while allowing customers to explore wealth-building opportunities within a familiar digital financial environment.

Beyond digital ownership, customers can choose to convert their accumulated holdings into physical gold and silver products from recognised refiners, including Emirates Gold, PAMP, Emirates Minting and Auriz. This flexibility allows customers to build their holdings gradually and redeem them in physical form according to their preferences.

Antonio Ricciardi, SVP Consumer Intelligence & Engagement, etisalat UAE, said: “Our partnership with OGold is another step in expanding the utility of the Smiles app for our customers. By bringing access to digital gold and silver alongside the lifestyle services, offers and rewards they already enjoy, we’re continuing to build a more versatile everyday platform that responds to customers’ evolving needs.”

Commenting on the partnership, Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold, said, “The value of gold and silver should not be limited to those making large purchases or traditional investments. Through our partnership with Smiles, we are making precious metals ownership a more natural part of everyday life. When customers can begin with just AED 1, manage their holdings digitally and benefit from the security of physical backing, owning gold and silver becomes a practical option for a much wider audience.”

The partnership supports the UAE’s broader vision for digital innovation and digital economic growth. By bringing Smiles rewards and lifestyle benefits together with OGold’s digital gold and silver services, the collaboration gives customers more ways to explore precious metals ownership through their everyday digital experiences. It also adds a new option to the UAE’s growing digital financial ecosystem, offering residents greater choice and flexibility in how they manage their everyday finances.