LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov 23 — SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 119 Weaverville Road in Woodfin, NC. The facility consists of approximately 57,900 net rentable square feet across a single three-story building, offering approximately 600 storage units, all of which are climate-controlled interior units.

Ideally situated about four miles north of downtown Asheville, the property benefits from strong visibility via Interstate 26, with an average of 50,000 vehicles passing by daily. The facility is located in a growing area with an anticipated 3.2% population growth over the next five years. The property includes 3,560 square feet of occupied retail space leased to two tenants.

This acquisition marks SmartStop’s fifteenth location in the Asheville market, further strengthening the company’s presence in western North Carolina. The facility will serve the neighborhoods of Alexander, Reynolds Mountain, Lakeview Park, Stoney Knob, Weaverville, Grove Park-Sunset, Grace, North Asheville, Grovewood Village, Albemarle, Northbend, and Walnut Springs.

“Woodfin offers an attractive combination of convenient access to downtown Asheville, outstanding Interstate 26 visibility, and steady population growth,” said Wayne Johnson, Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “As our fifteenth location in the Asheville market, this property further deepens our presence in a region where we already know the customer base and operating environment well. It also offers a fully climate-controlled unit mix and the added benefit of in-place retail income.”