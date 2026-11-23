LONDON, Nov 23 –Health Partners Group, the UK’s leading provider of occupational health and workplace wellbeing services, today announced that it has entered into agreement to acquire ICE Creates (“ICE”), a specialist provider of health improvement and behaviour change services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Health Partners’ strategy to expand beyond traditional occupational health and workplace healthcare services, creating a broader prevention-focused offering that enables people to stay healthier for longer. By combining Health Partners’ clinical expertise and national reach with ICE’s specialism in behaviour change and prevention, the Group will be uniquely positioned to support individuals and communities across the full spectrum of health and wellbeing.

Founded over 25 years ago, ICE has developed a strong reputation for designing and delivering evidence-based behaviour change programmes, which support people in improving their health outcomes. Through innovative health coaching, digital support services and population health initiatives, ICE has helped thousands of people make lasting lifestyle changes and improve their wellbeing.

This acquisition builds on Health Partners’ recent growth and momentum, following the successful integration of Medigold Health, which has further strengthened the Group’s position as a leader in workplace health, wellbeing and preventative care.

Together, Health Partners and ICE will be able to offer greater support to organisations and individuals through a comprehensive range of services spanning prevention, early intervention, health improvement and clinical care.