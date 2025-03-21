hubergroup Chemicals Introduces Innovative Bio-Based UV Oligomers at ECS 2025

March 21, 2025: hubergroup Chemicals, specialist for resins and chemicals used in the coatings industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation at this year’s European Coatings Show: sustainable, bio-based UV oligomers for advanced coatings. These groundbreaking resins, designed for wood and plastic surfaces, offer excellent reactivity and stain resistance while containing an impressive 50% bio-based carbon.

The use of monomer acrylates is facing increasing regulatory restrictions, while demand for sustainable, bio-based raw materials in the paints and coatings industry continues to grow, as demonstrated by companies like IKEA. In response, hubergroup is utilizing sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and xylitol as building blocks. These materials are not only readily available in large quantities but also offer advantages over traditional bio-based polyols due to their high functionality and rigidity. This enables the development of high-performance coatings that meet modern sustainability requirements.

Justus Back, Innovation Manager at hubergroup, will present this advancement in his talk, “Sugar Alcohol Building Blocks for Sustainable and Regulatory-Compliant UV Oligomers with a Superior Bio-Based Carbon Content” at the European Coatings Show on March 24, 2025, in Nuremberg. Justus Back has been with hubergroup since 2017 and assumed the role of Innovation Manager in 2024. He studied chemistry and physical chemistry at the University of Regensburg and later worked as a research associate at the University of Stuttgart.

During his presentation, Justus Back will delve into how hubergroup Chemicals successfully developed innovative bio-based UV oligomers. He will also highlight their promising properties for coating formulations for wood and plastic surfaces, including their resistance to critical test substances like red wine and mustard, and how they expand the chemical toolbox for more sustainable radiation-curable resins.

Visit hubergroup Chemicals at the European Coatings Show 2025 on March 25, 2025, at Booth 322, Hall 3A, and experience the future of sustainable coating technology.

Justus Back’s presentation is scheduled for March 24, 2025, at 4:00 PM in Hall Copenhagen.

Additionally, he will be present throughout the entire conference and can be found at the hubergroup booth.