Indian Overseas Bank was honored with Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 3rd consecutive year

Gujarat | September 16, 2025 – On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, and All India Official Language Conference, Indian Overseas Bank was awarded the prestigious Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar First Prize in the Official Language Implementation category for the year 2024–2025. This is the third consecutive year that the bank has been recognised for this award in the category of public sector banks.

The award ceremony took place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah presented the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar (First Prize) to Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah also released ‘Gyaan Kshitij par Hindi’ (Hindi on the Horizon of Knowledge), a book published by Indian Overseas Bank, further reflecting the Bank’s commitment to strengthening Hindi usage in banking and financial services.