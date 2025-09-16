Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, Melwah Race to Launch in October

Riyadh, September 16, 2025, — Riyadh will host the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 from October 2 to 11, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham.

The exhibition, the largest of its kind in the world, brings together falconry and hunting enthusiasts from the Kingdom and abroad. It serves as the premier platform in Saudi Arabia for the sale of hunting weapons and offers an integrated educational, awareness, entertainment, and commercial experience for all family members.

This year’s edition features diverse events and areas, including a museum, royal reserves pavilions, falconry and hunting exhibits, adventure and safari activities, equestrian shows, camel riding, an arts zone, a falcon auction, the Chinese pavilion, the Falconer of the Future program, four-wheel-drive experiences, sponsor and exhibitor pavilions, scientific workshops, as well as restaurants, cafés, competitions, and interactive activities.

In parallel with the exhibition, the Saudi Falcons Club will organize the Melwah Race from October 5 to 10 at its Malham headquarters, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The race, based on falcons’ speed over a 200-meter course, showcases the falconers’ training skills and fosters competitive spirit among participants.

The exhibition and Melwah Race together represent a major cultural and sporting event that blends authenticity, heritage, and innovation. They offer an exceptional experience reflecting Saudis’ passion for falconry and hunting, reaffirming the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for enthusiasts of this ancient tradition.