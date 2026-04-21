MAAC Expands Presence with New Creative Training Centre in Sector 56, Gurugram

New Delhi, Apr 21(BNP): Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC), a premier institute for high-end training in 3D animation, gaming, VFX, and digital content creation, has announced the launch of its new creative training centre in Sector 56, Gurugram. The new facility aims to strengthen the AVGC-XR skilling ecosystem by offering industry-aligned infrastructure and hands-on learning experiences for aspiring artists across Haryana.

Spread across 1,500 sq. ft., the centre is equipped with modern infrastructure designed to foster creativity and innovation. It features a high-performance lab with industry-standard tools and software, enabling students to gain practical, real-world experience. A key highlight is the dedicated chroma room, providing exposure to green screen shoots, VFX compositing, and live production techniques that replicate professional studio environments.

With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, the centre offers access to expert faculty, collaborative learning spaces, and the latest technologies. The curriculum is aligned with evolving industry demands and integrates project-based learning, portfolio development, and exposure to real-world production workflows, ensuring students are industry-ready.

Speaking on the launch, Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail at Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian at MAAC, said,

“Our focus has always been on nurturing creative talent and equipping students with the skills required to excel in the rapidly evolving AVGC-XR industry. This new centre in Gurugram is a step towards making high-quality creative education more accessible while empowering the next generation of creative professionals.”

Preeti Nawani and Varun Nawani, Directors of MAAC Gurugram Sector 56, added,

“This centre is designed as a space where creativity meets opportunity. Our goal is to provide an environment that encourages innovation, practical learning, and industry exposure, helping students build successful careers in the creative sector.”

The centre will offer structured learning pathways that combine technical expertise with creative problem-solving, preparing students for roles across studios, production houses, gaming companies, and digital content platforms.

With the AVGC-XR sector witnessing significant growth in India, the Gurugram centre is well-positioned to contribute to the region’s emergence as a hub for creative talent. The launch reinforces MAAC’s commitment to expanding its footprint and strengthening access to quality education in the Media & Entertainment sector.