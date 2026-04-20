Meesho Allocates Over 94.79 Lakh Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme

New Delhi, Apr 20 (BNP): E-commerce platform Meesho has allotted 94,79,380 equity shares to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), reinforcing its focus on employee participation in long-term value creation.

According to a regulatory filing, the allotment was approved by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee through a circular resolution. The shares, with a face value of ₹1 each, have been issued upon the exercise of vested stock options under the company’s ESOP 2024 plan.

The company stated that the newly allotted shares will rank pari passu with existing equity shares, ensuring equal rights for shareholders across all parameters.

With this allotment, Meesho’s issued and paid-up equity capital has increased, reflecting continued expansion in its employee ownership structure as part of its broader talent retention and incentive strategy.

The move highlights the growing trend among Indian new-age technology companies to use stock-based compensation as a key tool to attract, retain, and reward talent in a competitive startup ecosystem.

Overall, the ESOP allotment underscores Meesho’s emphasis on aligning employee interests with long-term business growth and value creation.