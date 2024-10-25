Pacific Shubh Dhanters Unveils Unmatched Offers at Pacific Malls Tagore Garden and NSP Pitampura

New Delhi, 25th October 2024: Pacific Mall Tagore Garden and Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura bring the “Pacific Shubh Dhanteras” campaign, inviting shoppers to celebrate Dhanteras with exciting offers. Running until 31 October 2024, the campaign offers special deals across a wide selection of premium jewellery and luxury brands, making Pacific Malls the ultimate destination for all your festive shopping needs.

At Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, shoppers can enjoy exclusive offers across top brands such as Orra, Caratlane, Bluestone, Mia by Tanishq, Iris, and Giva. As part of the special Dhanteras celebration, the highest shopper each day will be rewarded with a silver coin, making the shopping experience even more rewarding. Meanwhile, at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura, the excitement triples as the top three shoppers will receive a silver coin every day, adding an extra sparkle to the festive joy.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are excited to offer our customers a chance to celebrate Dhanteras with not just amazing deals but also exclusive rewards that elevate their shopping experience. Our malls are dedicated to making this festive season even more memorable for every shopper, blending the joy of shopping with the spirit of festivity.”

Pacific malls provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to take advantage of exclusive deals, embrace the festive spirit of Dhanteras, and create lasting memories with loved ones. With special rewards, shoppers are invited to celebrate the festival in style and make the most of this joyful time of year.