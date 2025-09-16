Samsung Begins Official Rollout of One UI 8 to Galaxy Devices

Samsung Electronics today announced the official rollout of One UI 8 — introducing advanced multimodal AI capabilities, a UX optimized for different device form factors and personalized, proactive suggestions to make everyday life smarter and more convenient. Starting this week with the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S24 FE and additional eligible models later this year.

Personalized Suggestions With Advanced Security

One UI 8 recognizes the user’s context, offering personalized, proactive suggestions that support their unique daily routines. And as Galaxy AI becomes more intelligent, so does its commitment to protecting private data. One UI 8 combines advanced personalization tools with top-tier security features, anticipating user needs while keeping information safe.

Now Bar shows real-time app activity and media player progress directly on Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, and is also now integrated with even more third-party apps.

Now Brief provides even more personalized daily updates including traffic, important reminders and Samsung Moments, which allows users to reflect on their daily routines. They can also get personalized suggestions and recommendations, such as music and video picks based on subscriptions and interests. In addition, personalized health insights from Galaxy Watch are also easily accessible.

Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) is a new security architecture designed to safeguard the next generation of AI experiences used by Galaxy’s Personal Data Engine (PDE). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device, ensuring each app can only access its own sensitive information.

Knox Matrix takes security a step further by automatically signing devices out of the Samsung Account if flagged for serious risks. It sends notifications across connected Galaxy devices and gives additional guidance on how to protect data.

Upgraded Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) encompasses a new cryptographic framework designed to strengthen network protection against emerging threats, helping to ensure robust privacy — even over public networks.

Intelligent Multimodality: AI That Works the Way the User Does

Powered by multimodal AI designed to deliver experiences tailored to user needs, One UI 8 transforms the way users interact with Galaxy devices. By combining visual, auditory and contextual intelligence, it makes everyday tasks intuitive and effortless.

Gemini Live allows for natural, seamless communication with AI that understands what the user is seeing or watching in real-time, without the need for switching between apps.

Circle to Search with Google8 gives in-the-moment gaming help when the user circles anything on the screen during game-play. It provides more information about characters and strategies to help the user navigate to the exact spot in the game, with helpful links and videos from across the web to explore further. With Circle to Search’s improved translation capabilities, users can see translated text in real-time as they scroll and interact with the screen.9 From news articles to social media posts, they will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language.

UX Optimized for Multiple Form Factors

One UI 8 redefines versatility with UX optimized across the Galaxy product portfolio. Designed to adapt to the unique form factors of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, One UI 8 ensures seamless functionality while boosting productivity and efficiency.

AI Results View displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or Floating View, keeping their original content visible and unobstructed.

Thanks to Galaxy AI Optimized for Large Screens, Multi Window lets users drag and drop AI-generated content — including images and text — directly into their workflow. Tools like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist unlock an even smoother creative process, as users can move ideas and visuals around more easily than ever before.

Gemini Live is now available directly on Flip’s FlexWindow for hands-free voice search, acting as a personal assistant right on the cover screen.

Audio Eraser proactively detects and removes unwanted background noise, like wind or traffic, with a single tap on a new toggle in video apps and audio apps.

Featuring a new clock design that stretches and adapts to match the user’s wallpaper. The clock’s font wraps around faces or contours, ensuring visibility without disrupting the image, whether it’s a close-up selfie or a picture of pets. Users can also customize the thickness, size and color of the font to meet their personal taste.

With advanced customization even for FlexWindow, users can easily create a wallpaper by receiving recommendations and auto-curated wallpapers from the Gallery. Emojis and background colors are also customizable for FlexWindow Emojis wallpaper.

One UI 8 also provides AI-powered tools like Portrait Studio, which can capture the vibrant expressions of pets and then generate artistic, studio-like pet portraits. Users can also enjoy seamless communication in noisy environments with Call Captions — which instantly converts voices into text during calls — as well as keyboard inputs when using Interpreter, which allows users to translate ideas by typing.