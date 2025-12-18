Shankara Introduces the Yoga Nidra Ritual India’s First Ayurvedic Night Ritual That Merges Sleep Science with Ghee and 24K Gold-enriched Skincare

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Shankara introduces a revolution in luxury wellness: the Yoga Nidra Ritual, a first-of-its-kind night routine that unites 24K Gold and 100x washed ghee-infused, Ayurvedic skincare with deeply restorative sleep practices. Designed to elevate the way India prepares for rest, this ritual shifts the night skincare routine to a transformative repair experience, where the mind unwinds, the senses are balanced, and the skin enters its most powerful renewal phase. Paired with a guided Yoga Nidra meditation, hand mudras, and aromatic cues, this ritual creates a new gold standard in night-time self-care

This ritual also includes access to a guided Yoga Nidra meditation – a practice known in Sanskrit as yogic sleep, offering a depth of rest that quiets the mind and supports the body’s natural repair cycle. The experience is paired with simple tools such as hand mudras and breath cues that ease the transition to rest. Together, they create an intentional wind-down routine that prepares the mind for stillness and the skin for restoration, reinforcing the purpose of the night ritual.

Shankara’s Yoga Nidra Ritual brings together six products that work in synergy:

●Shankara Oudh Nourishing Body Wash

Begin the ritual by grounding the body. A sulphate-free blend of oudh, neem, and honey that cleanses gently while easing the body out of the day’s fatigue. It supports skin comfort, reduces surface buildup, and prepares the body for rest with its warm, earthy aroma, setting the tone for the ritual that follows.

●Shankara Rose Facial Mist

A soft reset for the skin and senses. Made with Indian roses, aloe vera, and agar agar, this mist hydrates, tones, and balances the skin. It cools down the heat collected during the day, calms the senses and prepares the skin for better absorption.

●Shankara Anti-Age Eye Cream

Care for the area that shows exhaustion first. Formulated to hydrate and strengthen the delicate under-eye zone, it helps reduce puffiness, dryness, uneven tone, and the signs of fatigue gathered through the day.

●Shankara Gheesutra 24K Gold Night Cream

Where nourishment meets repair – A powerful blend rooted in Ayurveda. Made with Shata Dhauta Ghrita (100-times washed ghee) that deeply soothes, strengthens the barrier, and restores softness. Enriched with 24K Gold Bhasma, Saffron, Vitamin C, Bakuchiol, and Niacinamide to boost firmness, radiance, and overnight renewal.

Made with Shata Dhauta Ghrita (100-times washed ghee), traditionally processed to become deeply absorbent and extremely cooling; it sinks into the skin to repair the barrier, comfort inflammation, and restore softness from within. Gold Bhasma (24k Purified Gold Ash), known in Ayurveda for supporting collagen, improving firmness, and enhancing radiance. Vitamin C, Bakuchiol, and Niacinamide strengthen tone, elasticity, and clarity. This cream seals in the ritual, cocooning the skin in nourishment as the body enters its strongest repair cycle. It aligns perfectly with Yoga Nidra’s philosophy: deep rest enables deeper renewal.

●Shankara Soothing Pillow Mist

Shift the mind toward stillness. A calming fusion of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli.

A few spritzes on the pillow help slow the nervous system, invite ease, and prepare the mind for uninterrupted rest, making it an essential link between skincare and sleep.

●Shankara Calming Aromatherapy Essence

Complete the ritual by settling the emotions. An Ayurvedic blend of vetiver, red sandalwood, and cardamom that helps release evening restlessness and bring emotional balance. This final step anchors the mind, supporting the transition from wakefulness to deep, restorative sleep.

Designed as a moment of pause at the end of the day, this ritual also makes a meaningful gift – a gesture that encourages loved ones to slow down, unwind, and create space for self-care.

Astha Katpitia, Head of Shankara India, shares, “Nighttime is when the body does its strongest repair work, and yet the role of good sleep in achieving healthy, glowing skin is often overlooked. With the Yoga Nidra Ritual, we wanted to create a simple and holistic way to support that natural rhythm. This ritual prepares the mind and body for deep, restful sleep through a blend of breath, awareness, and skin nourishment. Ayurveda teaches us that balance is where all healing begins – and this ritual brings that wisdom into a modern routine, helping people end their day with practices that restore both their skin and their sense of well-being.”

The Yoga Nidra Ritual is Shankara’s newest offering in holistic wellbeing – a night routine that brings the principles of Ayurveda into daily life, supports natural repair, and creates a consistent pathway to a calmer mind and rested skin.