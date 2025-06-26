Shareholders Elect Four Independent Directors to the Six Flags Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2025 –Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, announced today that its shareholders elected Sandra (Sandy) Cochran, Michael Colglazier, Felipe Dutra, and Steven Hoffman to the Board of Directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for 3-year terms expiring in 2028.

Shareholders also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and confirmed a 1-year frequency for shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation.

“I want to welcome Sandy, Michael, Felipe and Steven to our Board of Directors,” said Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. “We appreciate our shareholders for recognizing the value these business leaders will provide Six Flags by electing them as our Class I directors. Each brings a proven record of success and commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with Six Flags’ core values and business goals. We are confident their contributions will significantly enhance our governance oversight responsibilities and help propel us towards sustained growth and success.”