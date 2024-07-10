Mumbai, July 10th, 2024: Swiss Beauty, one of India’s leading makeup brands, celebrates its 11th anniversary with the debut of Swiss Beauty Select. Building on the brand’s legacy of excellence, this new collection marks its foray into the premium segment.

Designed to meet the evolving preferences of discerning beauty enthusiasts across India, Swiss Beauty Select is carefully crafted as a hybrid makeup range that offers a perfect blend of skincare and makeup. The products are spanned across multiple categories like liquid lipsticks, bullet lipsticks, eyeshadow, mascara among others and the brand has plans to keep adding new products to it every month. The newly launched collection along with makeup as hero, is power packed with Vitamin E, Coconut Water Extracts, and other superior skincare ingredients as well. Products in the collection are made using cutting-edge and high tech like micro-tubing and Hilurip technology to elevate product performance, ensuring users experience the best of both the worlds- skincare and color cosmetics. All products in the collection are dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free, reflecting Swiss Beauty’s dedication to high ethical standards in beauty and skincare.

Swiss Beauty Select is exclusively available on Nykaa for the first three months along with their own website – www.swissbeauty.in providing early access to customers. It will also be available at Swiss Beauty’s exclusive brand outlets in Elante Mall in Chandigarh, Amanora Mall in Pune, VR Surat in Surat, Mall of Amritsar in Amritsar, EDM Mall in Ghaziabad, Icon Plaza in Muzaffarpur, Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad, and Elpro City Square in Pune from July onwards.

Mr.Mohit Goyal Co-Founder and Director, said, “With 11 years of presence in the Indian beauty industry, Swiss Beauty has gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our consumers. Swiss Beauty Select represents our commitment to innovation and quality, offering premium products that cater to the sophisticated tastes of today’s beauty enthusiasts. We’re not just introducing new products; we’re redefining premium beauty standards. This launch marks a new chapter in our journey to make high-performance beauty accessible to everyone.”

Swiss Beauty has a network of 25,500 retail touchpoints across 550 cities in India and plans to increase it to 30,000 by entering tier 2 and smart cities. The brand also intends to double its exclusive outlets by FY25, taking the total number to 24. To make its products more accessible, Swiss Beauty will also open an additional 147 beauty-assisted outlets across India and add over 450 touchpoints this financial year.