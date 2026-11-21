A safety citation can complicate a manufacturing acquisition. So can discovering after closing that the factory’s laser safety program exists mostly on paper. Class 4 is the highest hazard classification for laser products, but buying a shop full of Class 4 equipment doesn’t necessarily mean inheriting exposed beams throughout the facility. Enclosures, interlocks, and operating conditions determine where hazardous radiation may be accessible.

The question for the deal team is whether the safety program matches the machines being purchased, and what it will cost to correct anything that doesn’t.

What Came With the Building

A Class 4 cutter, welder, or marker deserves more scrutiny than its purchase price and maintenance history. Some industrial systems fully enclose the beam during normal operation, while others require controlled areas because hazardous radiation may be accessible.

The Nominal Hazard Zone (NHZ) is the space within which laser exposure can exceed the applicable maximum permissible exposure. Its size depends on the equipment, beam characteristics, and operating conditions. It isn’t automatically the entire room around every Class 4 machine.

Before closing, review the equipment inventory, safety procedures, training records, protective equipment, and maintenance documentation. Pay particular attention to servicing activities that may require opening protective enclosures or bypassing safeguards. Where records or procedures are inadequate, structured laser safety training can help prepare employees for their responsibilities under the buyer’s safety program.

Can the Seller’s OSHA File Follow the Floor?

An asset purchase doesn’t automatically transfer every OSHA citation or penalty to the buyer. Successor liability depends on the circumstances, including the transaction structure, applicable law, and continuity between the businesses.

OSHA may consider factors such as common ownership or management, workforce continuity, and whether the successor had notice of earlier violations when evaluating repeat violations. Those considerations don’t mean every unresolved citation becomes the buyer’s obligation.

The buyer also assumes responsibility for maintaining a safe workplace once it operates the facility, regardless of who installed the equipment or created the original procedures. Deal counsel should review open citations, prior inspections, corrective actions, and any unresolved safety issues before closing. Those findings may affect purchase terms, indemnities, or required remediation.

The First Place an Inspector Looks

Warning signs, access controls, and protective equipment are visible indicators of a laser safety program, but the appropriate safeguards depend on the installation. For accessible hazardous beams, controls may include designated areas, warning systems, interlocks, and wavelength-appropriate eyewear. Fully enclosed systems may rely on protective housings and interlocks during normal operation, with additional precautions required for maintenance.

OSHA’s laser hazards guidance discusses laser classifications, exposure limits, training, and protective measures. Its technical guidance is useful for evaluating a facility, although it shouldn’t be treated as a single regulation imposing identical requirements on every Class 4 installation.

A buyer should verify that the written procedures match how employees actually operate, clean, adjust, and service each machine.

Credentialing the Crew That’s Already There

Inheriting experienced operators isn’t the same as confirming that their training remains appropriate. Training should address the equipment employees use, accessible laser hazards, protective measures, emergency procedures, and tasks that require additional authorization. Maintenance personnel may need different instruction from workers operating enclosed equipment.

The Laser Safety Officer (LSO) role also deserves attention. Under the ANSI Z136 framework, an LSO oversees hazard evaluation and appropriate laser safety controls. Whether a particular designation is legally required depends on the applicable rules and circumstances.

If the seller’s LSO is leaving, the buyer should identify who will assume those responsibilities and whether that person has the necessary qualifications and authority.

Put the Laser Program in the Deal Documents

The acquisition checklist should include laser safety deliverables before the closing-day walkthrough.

Equipment manifest. Identify each system, its classification, wavelength, serial number, labeling, and protective enclosure.

Training records. Confirm which employees are trained for specific equipment and activities, including servicing.

Safety oversight. Identify the current LSO or other responsible personnel and establish a transition plan.

Control verification. Review warning signs, interlocks, protective eyewear, maintenance procedures, and any documented hazard assessments.

Material deficiencies may warrant remediation commitments, purchase-price adjustments, or contractual protections, depending on their significance.

A buyer who evaluates only the machines may discover later that the safety systems supporting them need substantial work. Laser safety belongs in acquisition due diligence while there’s still time to understand the exposure and negotiate who will address it.