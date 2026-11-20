Jodhpur, Rajasthan: As India’s food industry evolves with changing consumer preferences and the rapid growth of digital commerce, Jodhpur-based LILA Dry Fruits is carving out its identity as a consumer-focused food brand with a vision that extends beyond traditional product categories.

Established with the objective of addressing longstanding challenges in the food trade, LILA Dry Fruits focuses on three fundamental principles: consistent quality, fair pricing and reliable product availability.

What began with a focus on dry fruits, nuts and healthy snacking products is gradually developing into a broader brand vision, with plans to explore additional food categories and reach a wider consumer base across India.

Addressing the Gaps in India’s Food Industry

India’s food industry is among the country’s largest and most essential sectors, yet several parts of its supply chain remain fragmented. Variations in product quality, inconsistent pricing and irregular supply can create challenges for consumers and businesses alike.

Recognising these issues, LILA Dry Fruits was developed around the idea that customers should be able to purchase food products with greater confidence in their quality, value and availability.

Rather than focusing solely on product sales, the brand aims to develop a structured, customer-first approach that prioritises transparency, operational consistency and long-term relationships.

For LILA Dry Fruits, the opportunity lies not only in meeting existing demand but also in improving the overall customer experience within the everyday food category.

From Online Marketplaces to Building an Independent Brand

LILA Dry Fruits began its commercial journey by recognising the growing influence of digital marketplaces in India.

As consumers increasingly embraced online shopping, the brand chose marketplaces as its initial platform to introduce its products, build visibility and connect with customers across different regions.

Following its marketplace presence, LILA Dry Fruits launched its own e-commerce platform,www.liladryfruits.com, creating a dedicated destination where consumers could explore its product collections and purchase directly from the brand.

The business subsequently expanded into offline retail channels, strengthening its presence beyond digital platforms.

By combining online accessibility with physical retail availability, LILA Dry Fruits is working towards building a connected shopping experience while maintaining a consistent approach to its products and customer service.

Building a Food Brand Beyond a Single Category

Although LILA Dry Fruits initially established its identity in the dry fruits segment, its long-term ambition extends into the wider food industry.

The brand’s product portfolio spans dry fruits, nuts, seeds, spices, processed healthy food products, ghee, edible oils, honey and curated gifting selections.

These offerings cater to everyday household consumption, evolving dietary preferences, healthy snacking and festive or corporate gifting requirements.

Looking ahead, LILA Dry Fruits aims to explore additional food categories while retaining the standards and brand values that have shaped its journey so far.

The broader objective is to establish LILA as a recognisable Indian consumer food brand rather than limiting its identity to one product segment.

Direct Importing and Sourcing Expertise: LILA’s Competitive Advantage

One of the key strengths behind LILA Dry Fruits is its experience as a direct importer, providing the brand with a deeper understanding of international food markets and procurement practices.

Through its direct importing operations, LILA has developed extensive knowledge of optimal procurement periods, different product grades, quality variations, seasonal availability, cyclical price fluctuations and demand-supply gaps across markets.

This expertise enables the brand to make informed sourcing decisions, identify suitable product grades, anticipate market movements and maintain greater control over procurement.

By combining market intelligence with direct sourcing capabilities, LILA is better positioned to balance product quality, pricing and availability while responding to diverse customer requirements.

This sourcing-led approach strengthens the brand’s ability to deliver genuine value to customers, ensuring that purchasing decisions are guided not merely by price, but also by quality, suitability and long-term reliability.

Quality, Consistency and Trust as the Foundation

In a competitive food market, LILA Dry Fruits believes that long-term growth depends on more than product variety or competitive pricing.

The brand’s approach is built around maintaining dependable sourcing practices, consistent product standards, fair pricing and reliable supply.

Its understanding of global sourcing markets further strengthens its ability to maintain these principles while adapting to changing market conditions.

These principles guide its efforts to create a purchasing experience in which consumers can make informed decisions and develop lasting confidence in the brand.

While product offerings and distribution channels may evolve, LILA Dry Fruits intends to keep quality and customer trust at the centre of its business strategy.

Ghanu O Maheshwari & Family: The Entrepreneurial Vision Behind LILA

LILA Dry Fruits began as a family-led entrepreneurial venture, founded by the wife and brother-in-law of Ghanu O Maheshwari. He subsequently took over the leadership of the business, bringing his professional experience, entrepreneurial expertise and long-term strategic vision to its development.

A Chartered Accountant who qualified at a young age and a national-level tennis player, Maheshwari developed an early understanding of discipline, financial planning and strategic decision-making.

His entrepreneurial experience across the handicrafts and dry fruits sectors provided practical exposure to sourcing, pricing, supply-chain management and changing market demands.

During a visit to the Gulfood trade exhibition in Dubai, Maheshwari gained further insight into the scale of the global food industry and the operational challenges faced across different markets. The experience reinforced his belief in the need for greater consistency and organisation within the food business.

Recognising the rapid growth of digital commerce in India, he saw an opportunity to strengthen the consumer-facing brand by combining traditional industry knowledge, direct importing expertise and the accessibility of modern retail platforms.

Under his leadership, LILA Dry Fruits has developed its presence across marketplaces, its independent website and offline channels, with a continued emphasis on dependable products and sustainable business development.

The family’s long-term vision is to develop LILA into a food brand that consumers recognise for reliability and value, irrespective of the product category.

Expanding Reach While Staying Connected to Its Roots

With its origins in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, LILA Dry Fruits represents a homegrown entrepreneurial initiative seeking opportunities in India’s evolving food and consumer products market.

The brand’s development across online and offline platforms reflects its focus on adapting to modern shopping behaviour while maintaining the importance of traditional customer relationships.

As it explores opportunities for product diversification and market expansion, LILA Dry Fruits aims to strengthen its distribution presence, develop its product portfolio and reach more Indian households.

The company also intends to maintain its emphasis on quality and pricing consistency as its operations grow.

Looking Ahead: Building a Trusted Indian Food Brand

For LILA Dry Fruits, the journey is about more than entering new markets or introducing additional products.

The larger ambition is to create a recognisable Indian food brand that consumers can associate with quality, consistency, accessibility and trust.

With its direct importing capabilities, sourcing expertise and family-led entrepreneurial vision, LILA aims to build on its existing foundation while pursuing opportunities across a wider range of food categories.

From its beginnings in Jodhpur to its vision of reaching households across India, LILA Dry Fruits is working towards building a lasting identity in the country’s food industry, with customer trust at the heart of its growth.