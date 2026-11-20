BENGALURU, India & LONDON, Nov 20 — SatSure, a global Earth intelligence company headquartered in India, today announced the first close of its ongoing INR 200 crore (c. USD 21 million) Series B round. The round is led by a INR 60 crore (c. USD 6.4 million) investment from the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund (AVCF), India’s sovereign space-technology fund, anchored by the national space regulator IN-SPACe and managed by SIDBI Venture Capital Limited.

The investment marks AVCF’s first deployment into the downstream data and AI layer of India’s space economy, extending the fund beyond upstream launch and satellite hardware into commercial space-data infrastructure capable of serving global enterprise and sovereign markets.

The round comprises INR 165 crore (c. USD 17.6 million) in equity, INR 25 crore (c. USD 2.7 million) in venture debt and INR 10 crore (c. USD 1.1 million) in secondary transactions, closing on a rolling basis through December 2026. It takes SatSure’s total capital raised to INR 427 crore (c. USD 46 million).

The funds will accelerate four priorities for SatSure: advancing its optical payloads ahead of orbital flight in 2027; executing the multi-satellite constellation mandate under the IN-SPACe-anchored Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership; scaling Dhaarini, SatSure’s Large Earth Observation; and expanding its international commercial operations.

SatSure builds the full chain of Earth intelligence: optical satellite payloads through its subsidiary KaleidEO, the AI and foundation models that interpret the data they capture, and the decision products that enterprises and governments act on. This span from orbit to decision, held end to end, is one very few companies anywhere operate.

That intelligence already underpins critical infrastructure. SatSure is embedded in India’s national digital lending network, where banks use it to underwrite farm loans in minutes that once took weeks, and counts major financial institutions among both its customers and its shareholders. It serves enterprise and government clients across banking, insurance, agriculture, infrastructure and aviation in international markets.

“The strategic value of the space economy lies not only in reaching orbit, but in what we can understand from it. That intelligence is reliable only when you own the full chain behind it, from the payloads in orbit to the AI and foundation models that turn data into decisions. We built SatSure to own that full stack end to end, and this round lets us build it further, from India, for the world,” said Prateep Basu, CEO and Co-Founder of SatSure.