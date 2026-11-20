With temperatures dropping across the UK, pensioners receiving the Winter Fuel Payment are being urged to make sure they aren’t wasting money heating their homes this winter.

Eligible households are receiving between £100 and £300 through the Government’s Winter Fuel Payment scheme to help cover heating costs, but experts warn that poor heating habits, heat escaping from the home and inefficient boiler use could mean households are spending more than necessary to stay warm.

According to GOV.UK, eligible pensioners born on or before 27 June 1960 can receive a payment of between £100 and £300 for winter 2026/27, with most payments arriving in November or December.

Gordon Wallis, energy expert at Your NRG, is urging pensioners to make their Winter Fuel Payment go further by making a few simple changes as temperatures continue to fall.

Don’t let heat escape through the home

One of the biggest ways households can waste money during winter is by allowing warm air to escape through draughts around windows, doors and other gaps.

Rather than turning the heating up to compensate, homeowners should check for draughts around their property and use simple measures such as draught excluders, curtains and sealing gaps where appropriate.

Gordon says: “When temperatures drop, it’s tempting to turn the heating up higher to make the house feel warmer, but if heat is escaping through gaps around windows, doors or floors, you’re essentially paying to heat the outdoors.

“Simple things like closing curtains at night, keeping internal doors closed where appropriate and blocking draughts can help retain warmth without needing to constantly increase the thermostat.”

Stop heating empty rooms

Households could also be wasting money heating rooms they aren’t using.

While it’s important not to let rooms become excessively cold or damp, adjusting heating schedules and radiator settings to reflect how rooms are actually used could help reduce unnecessary energy consumption.

The Energy Saving Trust recommends using heating controls effectively and heating your home in a way that suits your household’s needs.

Gordon explains: “Many households have their heating running for longer than they actually need it, or warming rooms that are rarely used.

“Getting to know your heating controls and using timers properly can help you avoid heating your home unnecessarily, while still making sure you’re comfortable when you need to be.”

Don’t ignore your boiler

A boiler that hasn’t been maintained properly could be costing households more than they realise. Faults, poor performance or issues with heating circulation can affect how effectively a system warms a property.

The Health and Safety Executive recommends that gas appliances are properly maintained and serviced, helping homeowners ensure their heating systems remain safe.

Gordon says: “If your boiler is taking longer than usual to heat your home, making unusual noises or your radiators aren’t warming up properly, don’t ignore it.

“An inefficient or faulty heating system could be costing you money, and arranging for a qualified engineer to investigate early could prevent a more expensive problem further down the line.”

Make your heating work smarter this winter

With the Winter Fuel Payment intended to help households manage heating costs, pensioners should make sure they’re getting the most out of every pound by avoiding unnecessary energy use rather than sacrificing comfort.

Gordon concludes: “The Winter Fuel Payment can provide some welcome help, but it is still important to be mindful of how you’re using your heating.

“Simple changes like preventing draughts, using heating controls properly and keeping your boiler maintained can help households stay warm without wasting energy. Nobody should feel they have to sit in a cold home to save money, particularly during freezing weather.”