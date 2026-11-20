Six dancers from Wales are currently training in Bengaluru as part of an ambitious two-year international learning exchange led by Wales-based outdoor arts organisation Paallam Arts, in collaboration with Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul.

The two-year project will give a total of 13 dancers and movement practitioners from Wales the opportunity to explore Kalarippayattu, a traditional Indian martial art, studying its physical discipline, wellbeing practices and cultural traditions through immersive training, mentoring and creative collaboration.

Paallam Arts, an outdoor dance and movement arts organisation dedicated to social impact and international creative exchange, has developed this initiative in partnership with Bengaluru-based Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul founded and led by Manoj Kumar Gurukkal to facilitate the exchange of traditional knowledge and artistic practices between Wales and India.

The first cohort of six dancers is currently undertaking an intensive two-week learning experience in Bengaluru, deepening their understanding of the movement traditions, and philosophies of Kalarippayattu.

Having previously presented work at Paallam International Spirit Fest and the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales, Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul is extending its international engagement beyond performance through this partnership, creating opportunities for sustained learning, knowledge exchange and artistic development.

The project marks a significant step towards introducing Kalarippayattu into the Welsh movement arts ecosystem, while creating new opportunities for Ayodhana’s own community of practitioners in India to engage with international artistic practices, perspectives and creative collaborations.

The exchange is the first step in a longer-term vision between the two organisations, where shared knowledge and cultural understanding can evolve into new artistic work, research, co-creation and further international collaborations.

Manoj Kumar Gurukkal Founder and Director of Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul, said:

“For me, this collaboration with Paallam is much more than an international training programme. It is an opportunity to share our cultural heritage, exchange knowledge and build meaningful relationships through the universal language of movement. We believe cultural exchange should not be limited to a short-term learning experience. It should create lasting relationships, encourage mutual respect and open doors for future generations of artists and practitioners.Ayodhana looks forward to strengthening our ongoing international collaboration and developing more opportunities for artists, performers and cultural organisations to experience the richness of Kalaripayattu”.

Krishnapriya Ramamoorthy, Founder and Director of Paallam Arts, said: “This exchange with Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul is particularly significant because it allows artists to explore the cultural roots and philosophies that inform our work in Wales, while developing new artistic relationships, learning new artforms, and widening perspective globally”.

The exchange has been made possible through funding from Taith, the Welsh Government’s international learning exchange programme, established to create life-changing opportunities for people in Wales to learn, study and volunteer all over the world.

Taith is committed to reaching individuals and organisations who may face additional barriers to international learning exchange opportunities and improving access for people from underrepresented groups.

About Paallam Arts

Founded in 2019, Paallam Arts is an outdoor dance and movement organisation dedicated to social impact and international creative exchange.

Under the leadership of Krishnapriya Ramamoorthy, Paallam – a global majorityled performing arts organisation – works to create an equal landscape for movement arts, ensuring that the dancers of tomorrow have a professional and sustainable ecosystem in North Wales.

Spirit Fest is Paallam’s flagship, outdoor, free annual event in Wrexham’s Queen’s Square. Born from Krishnapriya’s belief that dance belongs to everyone, the festival brings together a bold, adventurous programme of contemporary dance, circus, movement, theatre and traditional art forms.

Paallam: Dance and movement for all. Roots for the future.

About Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul

Based in Bengaluru, India, Ayodhana Kalarippayattu Gurukul is dedicated to preserving, promoting and developing Kalarippayattu, one of the world’s oldest surviving martial arts. The Gurukul combines traditional knowledge with contemporary training methods, promoting physical, mental and emotional wellbeing through an inclusive approach to learning.

Founded by Manoj Kumar Gurukkal, an experienced martial arts practitioner and nationallevel medallist, Ayodhana works to expand the reach of Kalarippayattu through research, training, workshops and international cultural exchange. Its practice explores the relevance of this ancient tradition to contemporary movement, fitness and self-defence.