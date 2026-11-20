CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov 20 — MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Murphy Corporation (“Murphy”), one of the largest and most respected mechanical contractors (“the Transaction”) in the United States. Founded in 1907 and continuously family owned and operated for more than 119 years, Murphy has built a scaled, full-service platform providing mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure solutions across mission-critical end markets. With approximately 1,200 highly skilled union craft professionals and national execution capabilities, Murphy serves a diversified portfolio of customers in aviation and defense, healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, technology, food processing, refrigeration and advanced manufacturing, supported by industry-leading engineering, preconstruction and fabrication capabilities. Murphy’s experienced management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Murphy, will remain in place following the Transaction.

In addition to its large-scale construction capabilities, Murphy maintains a substantial service and maintenance business providing recurring HVAC, plumbing, refrigeration, controls and other mechanical services to mission-critical facilities as well as other market sectors. MasTec believes this business is positioned for significant growth as Murphy expands its owner-direct relationships and supports the increasing number of data centers and other large-load facilities transitioning from construction into ongoing operation. This recurring service revenue complements Murphy’s project-based operations, strengthens customer relationships and enhances the resilience and visibility of its financial performance. For the two years ended March 31, 2026, Murphy delivered strong double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA, driven by increasing demand for mission-critical infrastructure, strong customer relationships and consistent execution for its customers. Murphy is projected to generate full calendar year 2026 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $775 million and approximately $140 million, respectively. Murphy will serve as a new operating group of MasTec, and Murphy’s financial results are expected to be reflected in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure Segment.

Jose Mas, MasTec’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to welcome Murphy and its talented team members to the MasTec family. Murphy has built one of the premier integrated mechanical contracting businesses in the United States through exceptional customer service, operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to safety. Just as importantly, Murphy has built a culture that closely aligns with MasTec’s values, including a commitment to entrepreneurship, accountability, safety, long-term relationships and taking care of its people.

“Murphy expands MasTec’s capabilities in some of the fastest growing and most diverse infrastructure markets in North America. Its highly skilled union craft workforce, supported by established apprenticeship, training and field-leadership programs, provides the labor capacity and execution expertise required to deliver large, complex projects safely and efficiently. Together, we will be able to provide customers with a broader range of self-perform infrastructure services across both the construction and operational phases of mission-critical facilities.

“We believe Murphy’s differentiated market position, strong recurring service and maintenance revenue, attractive margin profile and substantial growth opportunities make it an exceptional strategic fit for MasTec and a highly compelling investment for our shareholders.”

Patrick Murphy, President and CEO of Murphy, commented, “For over 100 years, our family has had the privilege of leading a company built by outstanding employees and trusted by exceptional customers. As we considered the future of Murphy, it was important to find a partner that shared our commitment to safety, integrity, operational excellence and enduring relationships.

“We found that partner in the MasTec family. Their reputation for execution, entrepreneurial culture and commitment to investing in people made this a natural fit. By joining MasTec, we will be able to provide additional opportunities for our employees, expand the capabilities we bring to our customers and continue building on the legacy that has defined Murphy for more than a century.

“Most importantly, our customers, employees and partners can expect continuity from the team and culture that have made Murphy successful, while benefiting from the scale and resources of one of North America’s leading infrastructure companies.”

Transaction Rationale

Expands MasTec’s Participation Across Mission-Critical Infrastructure: Murphy adds leading mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and process infrastructure capabilities serving highly attractive and diverse end markets. Together, MasTec and Murphy will provide a broader range of self-perform infrastructure solutions “inside the fence”.

Adds A Scarce, Scaled Mechanical Infrastructure Platform: Murphy is among the largest mechanical contractors in the United States, with over 100 years of operating history, approximately 1,600 employees, including approximately 1,200 highly skilled union craft professionals, national execution capabilities and one of the most experienced leadership teams in the industry. Opportunities to acquire assets of this scale and quality are infrequent.

Enhances Technical Capabilities and Execution Certainty: Murphy brings differentiated engineering, preconstruction, virtual design, prefabrication capabilities and building information modeling that support project execution, labor productivity, schedule certainty and quality performance. These capabilities create meaningful value for customers and represent significant barriers to entry within the industry.

Highly Complementary Culture and Leadership Team: Murphy’s family ownership, people-first culture, commitment to safety and operational excellence closely align with MasTec’s values and operating philosophy. The Transaction preserves an experienced leadership team while providing additional resources to support continued growth and long-term customer success.

Deepens Relationships with Leading Infrastructure Customers: Murphy serves a diversified base of blue-chip customers and project partners across critical infrastructure markets, supported by longstanding relationships and a proven track record delivering large, complex projects safely and successfully. The combination creates opportunities to expand services with existing customers and pursue larger opportunities together.

Immediate Financial Contributions with Significant Long-Term Growth Opportunities: Murphy has demonstrated a consistent track record of growth, profitability and cash flow generation supported by strong backlog visibility, recurring service and maintenance revenue and favorable long-term trends across its end markets. MasTec expects meaningful opportunities to expand Murphy’s service business by supporting the growing installed base of operational data centers and other diverse facilities, including facilities where Murphy’s construction relationships and knowledge provide a natural foundation for ongoing maintenance and support. MasTec expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and cash flow from operations.

Transaction Overview

The purchase price is approximately $1.25 billion payable in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Additionally, there is a potential earnout payment based on the cumulative three-year financial performance of Murphy post-closing. MasTec has arranged to finance the Transaction with a bank term loan entered into contemporaneously with the Transaction agreement. MasTec’s September 30, 2026 pro forma net leverage is estimated to be 2.7x with further deleveraging expected to reduce net leverage to less than 2.0x during calendar year 2027. Substantially all conditions to closing have been satisfied and MasTec expects to close the transaction expeditiously.

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP are serving as MasTec’s Transaction and financing legal advisors, respectively. Sable Capital, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Murphy, and Holland & Knight LLP as its legal advisor.