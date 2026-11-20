ZUG, Switzerland, Nov 20 — AMINA Bank AG (“AMINA”), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, is the first European bank to offer institutional access to Open USD (OUSD), the US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Bridge. Custody and on/off-ramp services for OUSD are available now for professional and institutional clients.

“Stablecoins have the power to fix the painful process of moving money across borders and jurisdictions. Our job at AMINA is to instill trust and make instruments like stablecoins work within the frameworks that institutions rely on,” said Mike Foy, Chief Financial Officer at AMINA. “For corporate treasurers adopting a stablecoin for the first time, the question is not which token to choose. It is how custody, reporting, and compliance are handled. This is where specialist crypto banks like AMINA have years of expertise and can support institutions’ adoption.”

OUSD launched on 30 September 2026 and has grown to approximately $837 million in market capitalisation within its first month. The stablecoin is backed by a consortium of more than 140 members, including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, BlackRock, and Coinbase. Bridge, a Stripe company, serves as the day-one issuer under the US GENIUS Act, with governance set to transition to Open Standard, an independent entity being established as the permanent issuer. Reserves are held with institutions including BlackRock and BNY. OUSD is available on Ethereum, Solana, Base, and Tempo, with fee-free minting and redemption.

With AMINA’s stablecoin-agnostic approach, OUSD joins a stablecoin roster that already includes USDC, USDG, and RLUSD. The addition comes as a new generation of consortium-backed stablecoins enters the market alongside established issuers, and institutional clients and commercial enterprises increasingly seek regulated banking access to these instruments.