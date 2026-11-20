The inaugural Mumbai International Crime Festival brought together an eclectic mix of storytellers, survivors, investigators, actors, writers and filmmakers to explore the many dimensions of crime, its human consequences and its enduring fascination in literature and cinema.

At a session titled “From Page to Performance,” actor Avinash Tiwary highlighted the importance of immersive preparation in portraying complex characters. To authentically play a truck driver, he spent a week living on the road with one. Speaking about his role, which had shades of Dawood Ibrahim in Bambai Meri Jaan, he explained how he consciously avoided giving the gangster any charm or likability. Actors Zoya Afroz, Aisha Ahmed and Vineet Kumar also shared their experiences of translating written characters into compelling screen performances.

In another session, “Page to Screen,” author Bilal Siddiqi, Penguin Random House’s Milee Ashwarya and filmmaker Milap Zaveri discussed the relationship between crime literature and cinema. Zaveri also addressed questions around cinematic violence, maintaining that audiences do not necessarily idolise criminals portrayed on screen.

One of the festival’s most compelling conversations featured three women from underworld families. Geeta Gawli, daughter of Arun Gawli, Haseen Mirza, daughter of Haji Mastan, and Amber Patel, daughter of Yusuf Patel, shared deeply personal accounts of identity, family struggles, abuse and rebuilding their lives.

The festival also revisited some of India’s most gripping crime stories. Retired ACP Madhukar Zende recounted the capture of notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj, while former Tamil Nadu DGP K. Vijay Kumar narrated the operation that led to the capture of forest brigand Veerappan. Actor Rahul Bhatt reflected on his unexpected encounter with Lashkar-e-Taiba operative David Coleman Headley.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in conversation with S. Hussain Zaidi, shared his fascination with the underworld, while investigative journalist Harinder Baweja spoke about her reporting experiences in Afghanistan. Other sessions explored the enduring appeal of crime storytelling, humour in homicide, mythology and the Mumbai mafia, and the role of women in crime narratives.

The concluding discussion, “Murder She Wrote,” featured screenwriters Smita Singh and Reshu Nath, Aamir Khan Productions CEO Aparna Purohit and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, with festival director Ankita Kumar. The panel examined the growing agency and representation of women in crime storytelling.

Spearheaded by acclaimed crime chronicler and investigative journalist S. Hussain Zaidi, alongside senior journalist Chandramohan Puppala under the banner of Grey Atlas Media, the two-day festival concluded at Radisson Blu Hotel on November 15, 2026, after its November 14–15 edition.