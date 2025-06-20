Usha Financial launches its retail financing solutions; aims to empower retail businesses

New Delhi, 20th June 2025 – Usha Financial, one of India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), has diversified its portfolio with the launch of its retail financing solution that aims to empower retail businesses. The company expands the horizon of retail financing loans across the country.

As part of its broader push into retail financing, Usha Financial has introduced Invoice Discounting, a solution tailored to support the cash flow needs of small and mid-sized businesses. By enabling enterprises to raise funds against their outstanding invoices, the offering ensures quicker access to working capital without waiting for payment cycles to close. This initiative not only helps streamline day-to-day operations but also strengthens the financial flexibility of MSMEs, positioning them for steady and sustainable growth.

The product is designed with flexibility at its core, with ticket sizes for invoice financing starting at INR 50 Lakh, making it ideal for small and mid-sized enterprises in need of swift, reliable financial support.

“Financial empowerment is the foundation of sustainable business growth. With our strategic push into solutions like financing loans to SMEs and MSME invoice discounting, we aim to be more than just a lender,” said Mrs. Geeta Goswami, CEO of Usha Financial. “Our vision is to become a true growth partner for MSMEs—helping them bridge liquidity gaps with speed, simplicity, and trust. We’re enabling entrepreneurs to unlock their potential, strengthen cash flow, and grow without financial friction.”

To complement its on-ground expansion, Usha Financial is in the process of advancing its digital ecosystem. This includes the creation of a dedicated mobile application designed to offer customers easy access to financial services, loan management, and credit products furthering the company’s vision of delivering a seamless, digital-first retail financing experience.

These developments mark a significant milestone in Usha Financial’s mission to drive innovation and financial empowerment across India’s emerging business landscape.