New Zealand High Commission Hosts Matariki Celebration in India

20th June, 2025 – The New Zealand High Commission, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Education New Zealand (ENZ), presented an evening celebrating Matariki — the Māori New Year – through the lenses of culture, creativity, and sustainability. The event was entitled RE/NEW: A Time to Shine and took place on Thursday, 19 June.

The event brought together traditional performances by the Māori cultural group Ngāti Koraha and a specially curated collaborative fashion showcase.

Twelve young designers from five institutions — the National Institute of Fashion Technology and Pearl Academy in India, and Auckland University of Technology, Massey University and Whitecliffe College in New Zealand — presented ensembles they had collaboratively worked on for two months, fusing indigenous Māori concepts with Indian textiles and techniques. This cross-cultural collaboration reflected the values of Matariki — remembrance, renewal and community — and showcased the deepening connections between New Zealand and India.

A high-powered jury comprising top Indian designers Namrata Joshipura and Nikhil Mehra (of the Shantnu & Nikhil label), and renowned fashion editors and tastemakers Nandini Bhalla (Editor-in-Chief of The Word) and Virender Bhardwaj (Fashion Editor, Esquire) picked the winning team comprised of Ella Rhodes from Auckland University of Technology and Stuti Gupta from Pearl Academy. The runners-up were Samsara Jasper from Whitecliffe College and Vanya Aggarwal from NIFT.

“This is a special occasion for us as we mark Matariki, the Māori New Year, here in India,” said New Zealand High Commissioner H.E. Patrick Rata. “The values of Matariki of connection, reflection and renewal resonate deeply across cultures. The evening celebrates the shared creativity and enduring bonds between our peoples. We are honoured to bring to India a window into New Zealand’s indigenous Māori culture through this unique partnership.” FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “It is a pleasure to be part of this collaboration and advance the cultural connections between India and New Zealand through the universal language of fashion. We are proud to support such cross-cultural initiatives that explore new narratives, foster sustainable design and inspire young talent to think global while honouring their roots.”

Matariki marks the rising of the Pleiades star cluster in the Southern Hemisphere’s midwinter sky and signifies the beginning of the Māori lunar calendar year. In Māori culture, it is a time to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future, principles that align strongly with India’s own rich cultural traditions and seasonal festivals.

RE/NEW: A Time to Shine was part of New Zealand’s Cultural Diplomacy International Programme and exemplified the vibrant cultural diplomacy between New Zealand and India. It emphasized the power of creative industries to build bridges across borders