Stanford Professor Conducts CME on AI-Augmented Pediatric Care at Niemphasisingloufer Hospital

Hyderabad, June 1: Dr Matthew Strehlow, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Executive Vice Chair at Stanford University, USA, conducted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme titled “The AI-Augmented Clinician: Transforming Care for the Acutely Sick Child” at Government Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad, on 29th May 2026.

The interactive session, held, was attended by faculty members from various departments, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals associated with the hospital, as stated a press note issued in the city.

During his presentation, Dr Strehlow highlighted the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in pediatric healthcare, discussing its advantages, limitations, and potential challenges. He explained how AI can support clinicians in improving decision-making, enhancing patient outcomes, and delivering more efficient care, while emphasising the importance of responsible and appropriate use of the technology.

The session featured activity-based learning exercises that actively engaged participants and encouraged discussions on practical applications of AI in clinical settings.

The Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, Dr Vijay Kumar, along with his team, formally welcomed Dr Strehlow and facilitated him at the conclusion of the programme.

GVK EMRI has been collaborating with Stanford University since 2007. As part of this longstanding partnership, visits by senior Stanford faculty are leveraged to organise CME programmes and knowledge-sharing sessions in premier government hospitals across Hyderabad and other parts of the country, benefiting medical professionals and strengthening healthcare delivery systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G.V.K. Raja Narsing Rao, Anaesthesiologist and Critical Care Specialist, appreciated the excellent work being carried out by Niloufer Hospital and thanked the hospital administration for hosting the programme. He particularly commended the hospital’s commitment to neonatal care, noting that regular screening of newborn babies, including Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) screening for vulnerable infants, is being conducted effectively in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He observed that such initiatives play a crucial role in the early detection and prevention of vision-related complications among premature babies and reflect the hospital’s dedication to providing quality pediatric and neonatal healthcare.

The CME programme concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, providing participants an opportunity to engage directly with Dr Strehlow on the future of AI-assisted healthcare and its role in improving pediatric patient care.