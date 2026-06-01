43rd Vanvasi Vaicharik Kranti Shivir Successfully Launched by Akhil Bharatiya Dayanand Sevashram Sangh

New Delhi| June 1: The 43rd Vanvasi Vaicharik Kranti Shivir is being organized by Akhil Bharatiya Dayanand Sevashram Sangh, Delhi from 29 May to 7 June 2026 at Arya Samaj, Ranibagh, Delhi. This camp has been continuously organized for the past 58 years. Hundreds of youth from Vanvasi and tribal areas of 14 states including Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh will participate in this camp. The Sangh has been working for decades for the propagation of education, Indian culture, and Vedic ideology in these remote areas.

Objective of the Camp

Shri Joginder Khattar, General Secretary of the Sangh, said that the objective of this 10-day residential camp is to connect youth from rural and Vanvasi areas with Indian civilization, culture, and Vedic values of life. Through the camp, a sense of patriotism, character building, social responsibility, and self-respect is awakened in the participants, enabling them to protect their culture and traditions by staying away from modern temptations and false attractions.

Chief Guests at the programme included Shri Dharampal Arya, President, Delhi Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, and Shri Vijender Gupta, Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly. Special Guests included Area MLA Shri Karnail Singh and Municipal Councillor Smt. Jyoti Agrawal. The programme received blessings from Shri Vinay Arya and Shri Surendra Shastri.

Key Activities of the Camp:

1. Yajnopavit Sanskar: Special session on the significance of Yajnopavit, the sacred symbol of Indian culture

2. Vedic Training: Practice of Yajna, Yoga, Sandhya, Havan and Vedic methods in daily life

3. Character Building: Moral education, patriotism and awareness of social duties

4. Cultural Awareness: Lectures on Vedic religion, Indian traditions and life values

Shri Khattar said, “In the 43rd camp, youth will be given systematic training in accordance with the objective to prepare them for national service, so that they can become carriers of positive social change in their respective regions.”