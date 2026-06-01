Running with the Wind Along the Songhua River: 2026 Hogood Coffee Jilin City Marathon Kicks Off

Jilin, China–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2026) – The 2026 Hogood Coffee Jilin City Marathon officially got underway at People’s Square on Sunday morning. The event is technically certified by the Chinese Athletics Association and jointly hosted by the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau and the Jilin Municipal People’s Government, with organization by the Jilin Municipal Sports Bureau and the Jilin Sports Federation.

At 7:00 a.m., the starting gun signaled the departure of runners in the full marathon’s S, A, and B zones. Half marathon participants in Zones C and D set off at 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., respectively. Olympic short-track speed skating champion Li Jianrou and Olympic flag bearer Zhang Chutong, both natives of Jilin City, led runners onto what is widely known as one of China’s most scenic marathon courses. The passion of winter sports blended with the enthusiasm of road running, bringing vibrant sporting energy to the city.

A total of 30,000 runners participated in two race categories: the full marathon (42.195 km) and the half marathon (21.0975 km). More than 22,000 participants traveled from outside Jilin City. To welcome runners from across the country, the city unveiled an upgraded course while retaining its iconic route along the Songhua River. This year’s race continued to showcase the classic riverside scenery but introduced several notable adjustments. For the first time, runners crossed the Songhua River via Hongqi Bridge instead of Jiangcheng Bridge. After crossing, participants followed Binjiang South Road toward the Fengman Hydropower Station before turning around near Lanqi Bridge. The half marathon finish line was also relocated from Jiayuan North Road in Changyi District to Sanya Road in Fengman District. Stretching alongside the river and framed by surrounding mountains, the redesigned course connected the city skyline, ecological riverfront landscapes, and the flourishing southern urban district, offering runners picturesque views throughout the race.

The organizing committee employed advanced digital planning systems to optimize the route. Course gradients and turns were scientifically adjusted, significantly reducing total elevation gain. Straighter mid-course sections minimized sharp turns and interruptions, allowing for smoother running and faster performances. By relying more heavily on major urban thoroughfares, the new course also reduced the scope of road closures while balancing race operations with residents’ daily travel needs.

Following intense competition, winners emerged across all full and half marathon categories.

In the men’s full marathon, Kenya’s Douglass Kimeli Kiprugut claimed the championship title, while Ethiopia’s Capital Degafa and Kenya’s Solomon Timo Suter finished second and third, respectively.

The women’s full marathon title went to Ethiopia’s Yalganesh Eskamech Gedefa. China’s Lu Ying secured second place, followed by Ethiopia’s Bizualem in third.

Among Chinese runners in the full marathon, the top three men were Xie Yunce, Chen Huawei, and Wang Jiahao, while the top three women were Lu Ying, Xu Bingjie, and Yang Xinyun.

All top-three finishers in the half marathon were Chinese athletes. Xu Ye, Gan Shunjiang, and Fang Bo claimed the men’s podium positions, while Huang Zuolan, Zhang Qian, and Liu Bei took the top three spots in the women’s race.

As a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race and a Chinese Athletics Association A1-certified event, this year’s Jilin City Marathon adopted a staggered start system with multiple starting waves and designated zones, enhancing both safety and the overall participant experience.

The event’s smart-race management system was further upgraded, featuring self-service race packet collection, facial-recognition security screening, 3D intelligent dispatching, and the “Guardian 4.0” cloud-based spectator platform, which provided real-time runner tracking. In response to early summer temperatures, organizers added ice cream cooling stations and refreshment points equipped with chilled sponges to help runners stay comfortable throughout the race.

Comprehensive support services, including security, medical assistance, and volunteer operations, ensured the smooth running of the event. More than 9,000 volunteers staffed the start and finish areas, aid stations, and the entire course, providing guidance, supplies, and post-race assistance. Public security and event protection personnel maintained traffic management and course safety throughout the city. A high-standard, full-chain medical support system was deployed along the route, including medical staff, emergency aid stations, ambulances, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and mobile cycling emergency response teams. Multiple designated hospitals established fast-track treatment channels, while post-race traditional Chinese medicine therapy services were offered to help participants recover.

As runners crossed the finish line along the banks of the Songhua River, they not only completed a race but also created lasting memories in Jilin City. Through professional organization, attentive services, and an enthusiastic atmosphere, the 2026 Jilin City Marathon earned widespread praise from both runners and local residents, showcasing the city’s openness, hospitality, and dynamic development.

The event injected new vitality into the city while providing valuable experience for Jilin City’s efforts to promote the integrated development of sports, culture, and tourism, and to accelerate its goal of becoming a leading sports city in China.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299555