Commune Brings Together Artisanship & Indulgence for a Special Mother’s Day Brunch

This Mother’s Day, Commune, Lower Parel invites guests to celebrate the women in their lives with a specially curated brunch experience that brings together comforting food, meaningful conversations, and community-driven experiences. The celebration promises an afternoon centred around togetherness, indulgence, and thoughtful storytelling.

The specially curated Mother’s Day brunch menu features an expansive selection of dishes spanning global comfort food and contemporary Indian flavours. Guests can look forward to dishes such as Dahi ke Kebab with Mint Foam, Tandoori Broccoli with Almond Cream, Chicken Tikka Tacos, Prawn Koliwada, Paneer Makhani Pizza, Butter Chicken Risotto, Malwani Curry, and indulgent desserts like Rose Pistachio Milk Cake and Mango & Pistachio Delight.

Adding a deeper layer of purpose to the celebration, Commune has also collaborated with an NGO – Shakti, LCCWA for a special Mother’s Day exhibition that celebrates women artisans and handmade craftsmanship. The showcase will feature handcrafted creations made by women artisans, from art pieces and décor to accessories and home accents, each carrying stories of resilience, creativity, and empowerment. The collaboration adds a thoughtful and culturally rooted dimension to the brunch experience, creating a celebration that goes beyond dining and honours the spirit of womanhood through art, storytelling, and community.

With a blend of soulful food, meaningful experiences, and community-driven storytelling, Commune’s Mother’s Day celebration aims to create a warm and memorable afternoon dedicated to mothers and the spirit of womanhood.

Event Details

Date: 10th May

Time: 12:30 PM onwards

Venue: Commune, Lower Parel