Garuda Aerospace Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Drone Technology at Defence Partners Expo

New Delhi, 2nd December 2024 – The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), in association with Indian Military Review, hosted an engaging two-day conference at the prestigious Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on November 28th and 29th, 2024. The event brought together key stakeholders from the defence industry, policymakers, and technology leaders to explore innovative solutions for India’s defence needs.

A key highlight of the conference was the participation of Garuda Aerospace, one of India’s leading drone technology firms, led by its Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash. Known for its cutting-edge AI-powered precision drone systems, Garuda Aerospace presented insights into its future projects, emphasising its vision to align its technological capabilities with the requirements of India’s defence services.

Mr. Agnishwar Jayaprakash was specially facilitated to deliver an inspiring speech on “Cutting Edge AI-powered Precision Drone Systems and Applications.” In his address, he highlighted the transformative potential of AI-powered drones in revolutionising defence operations, enhancing efficiency in reconnaissance, and bolstering national security. He emphasised that “evolving with the times is the only way forward,” urging stakeholders to embrace technological advancements for a stronger and more secure future.

Recognising his insightful contributions, Mr Jayaprakash was also facilitated with an award for his thought-provoking speech. This accolade underscored the significance of his vision and the impact of Garuda Aerospace’s innovative technologies on India’s defence capabilities.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar, VSM (Retd.), Director General of CENJOWS. Gen Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff, delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the importance of technological innovation in national defence. Sh Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, Secretary of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, presented the keynote address, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering a robust domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash’s presentation underscored how Garuda Aerospace’s innovative drone solutions could redefine reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical operations. He shared the company’s vision for leveraging AI-driven precision and scalability to meet the evolving needs of India’s defence services.

Major General Ravi Arora facilitated networking during the conference, offering Garuda Aerospace an excellent opportunity to establish connections within the defence sector. Speaking at the event, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said, “This expo marks a significant milestone for Garuda Aerospace as we aim to contribute to India’s self-reliance in defence technology. Our drones are a testament to Indian ingenuity and innovation, and we are committed to aligning our advancements with the needs of the defence forces.”

The Defence Partners Expo 2024 highlighted the growing emphasis on indigenisation and the pivotal role of private sector players like Garuda Aerospace in bolstering India’s defence capabilities. On that occasion, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, engaged with senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to discuss customized drone solutions tailored to their specific operational needs. With its innovative approach and focus on AI-powered technologies, Garuda Aerospace is poised to make a lasting impact on the sector.