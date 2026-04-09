Rest, Reset, Rejuvenate: Sofitel Mumbai BKC Unveils the Art of Sleep Spa Experience 

Mumbai, tired of waking up more exhausted than when you went to bed? Sofitel Spa at Sofitel Mumbai BKC has just the answer, and it’s called Art of Sleep.

At Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the Art of Sleep experience reframes rest as an essential part of modern wellness, not an afterthought. Designed to restore the body’s natural sleep rhythm, it focuses on calming the mind, releasing physical tension, and guiding the body into a state of deep, effective relaxation.

Built on the understanding that sleep is the body’s most vital repair cycle, the experience works at both a physiological and sensorial level. When sleep is compromised, the impact goes beyond fatigue, often showing up as dryness, dullness, and a lack of overall vitality. By improving the skin’s receptivity to renewal while easing stress within the body, the treatments create the ideal conditions for overnight restoration.

The offering includes two distinct rituals, each tailored to different needs and timeframes. The Sleep and Reset treatment is a deeply immersive experience that enhances sleep quality while restoring a sense of calm and inner balance. The Power Nap treatment is a more immediate reset, combining acupressure with targeted massage techniques to quickly ease tension, quiet the mind, and re-energise the body.

Available through April and May, the experience is particularly relevant for travellers navigating long flights and shifting time zones, as well as those seeking a structured pause within their everyday routine. Whether it is to recover from jet lag or prepare the body for deeper rest, the treatments are designed to align with individual rhythms.

The Art of Sleep ultimately brings focus back to something simple yet often neglected. Rest, when done right, has the power to restore not just how you feel, but how you function.

Key Details:

Available: April & May (All Days)

Time: 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Venue: Sofitel Spa, Sofitel Mumbai BKC