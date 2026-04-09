Zoom Expands Zoom Contact Center Capabilities in India with Native Phone Number Availability

Hyderabad, Apr 09: Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced the availability of native India phone numbers for Zoom Contact Center across six telecom circles: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad). This milestone reinforces Zoom’s commitment to empowering organizations in India to deliver seamless, compliant, AI-first connected customer experiences.

The service is provided through Zoom India, which holds a pan-India Unified License from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India. With native India numbers, businesses can now enable agents and employees to provide cloud contact center services aligned with local regulations. Built as a connected platform with native AI, Zoom Contact Center unifies voice, video, chat, and digital channels into a single platform. With advanced agentic AI capabilities, the solution assists agents and autonomously guides interactions toward faster, more accurate resolutions, reducing friction while improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

“The customer experience landscape is fundamentally shifting from managing interactions to delivering meaningful resolutions — ushering in what we call the resolution economy,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering, Zoom. “With agentic AI at its core, Zoom Contact Center is designed to actively orchestrate every customer journey from initial intent through to complete resolution. By launching native phone numbers for Zoom Contact Center in India, we’re empowering businesses to deliver intelligent, personalized customer experiences that drive faster resolutions and stronger connections. This is particularly crucial for India’s dynamic market, where both local organizations and global multinational corporations need solutions that can scale rapidly without compromising on quality or regulatory adherence.” “India remains an important growth market for Zoom, and we are deepening our investment in locally relevant capabilities that help businesses compete more effectively and exceed evolving customers’ expectations,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region at Zoom. “As organizations in India rethink their customer experience strategies and embrace a resolution-driven model, moving from fragmented interactions to seamless, outcome-focused engagement becomes critical. With native India numbers for Zoom Contact Center, we are enabling businesses to leverage cloud services and deliver truly connected, intelligent customer journeys, while empowering teams with the flexibility to support customers from anywhere within India.”

Zoom Contact Center enables customers’ compliance with local regulatory requirements by utilizing Zoom data centers in India to deliver its services. The native numbers operate over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), allowing customers to place outbound calls and receive inbound calls India-wide, regardless of their physical location. The availability of native India numbers for Zoom Contact Center further enhances flexibility, enabling businesses to manage domestic and global voice engagements seamlessly, while supporting hybrid agent models across geographies within a single unified experience.