FIBO Arabia, in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and CAA Portas, launches inaugural Saudi Arabia fitness report

October 2, 2025: FIBO Arabia, in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and global advisory firm CAA Portas, has officially launched the Fitness Sector Development Report – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the opening day of FIBO Arabia.

The groundbreaking report, which was officially unveiled today during the CEO Summit at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, powered by Ministry of Sport NAFES data, provides the most comprehensive fitness industry analysis in the Kingdom to date, outlining key trends, sector dynamics, and the opportunities that position Saudi Arabia as a leading market for fitness and wellness growth.

The report will provide a comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving fitness sector, incorporating insights from stakeholder discussions and global comparisons to chart the current landscape and identify the factors that will influence its future. Key areas the report will address include the historical evolution of the market, the growth of gym networks, consumer behaviours, and the rising significance of capital markets.

A central focus will be the projected growth of the Saudi fitness market through 2030, highlighting how Vision 2030’s health and wellbeing goals, rising female participation, and increased investor activity is accelerating expansion, with the expected value of the industry to double to over SAR 15.5 billion by 2030.

The findings also cover the competitive dynamics of the sector, outlining how established players are consolidating their positions while new regional and international brands enter the market with ambitious rollout plans.

Alongside revenue trends and consumer insights, the report examines how acquisitions and IPOs are reshaping the business environment and the opportunities for public and private stakeholders to work together to sustain momentum. By providing a solid evidence base, the report is expected to become a vital resource for the fitness ecosystem, both regionally and globally.

Cynthia Zeinoun, Event Director of FIBO Arabia, said: “The release of this report represents a defining moment for FIBO Arabia and the broader fitness industry in Saudi Arabia. By bringing together the latest and most reliable market intelligence, we provide stakeholders with the strategic insights needed to drive innovation, forge meaningful partnerships, and achieve measurable outcomes. It’s a vital step in positioning the Kingdom as a global force in fitness and wellness. “This report also marks the launch of a strategic alliance between FIBO Arabia, the Ministry of Sport, and CAA Portas, a collaboration rooted in a shared commitment to evidence-based decision-making. Together, we aim to inform policy, empower industry growth, and advance the Kingdom’s long-term health and economic ambitions under Vision 2030.” Donal McElwee, Managing Director of CAA Portas, the Official Knowledge Partner, commented: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents one of the most dynamic fitness markets in the world. This report will provide the data, context, and insights necessary for operators, investors, and policymakers to navigate an evolving landscape and capitalise on the opportunities ahead. From female participation to digital fitness to institutional-grade investment, the trends highlighted will demonstrate the sector’s extraordinary trajectory.”

Organised by RX Arabia under the theme ‘For a Strong and Healthy Society’, FIBO Arabia aligns with Vision 2030 and is supported by the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Sport as the Executive Partner, and the Ministry of Health as the official Wellness & Longevity Partner. The event will bring together over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and approximately 10,500 visitors.