CBRE’s Anshuman Magazine: RBI Hold to Spur Demand, Boost Real Estate

Mr. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE

“The RBI MPC’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.5% reflects a measured approach ahead of the festive season, and amidst volatile global macroeconomic and policy conditions. Along with the recent GST cuts and range-bound inflation, the announcement is likely to lift consumer sentiment and may encourage greater demand across key sectors in the coming weeks. In real estate, it signals a steady growth outlook and reinforces market confidence, offering long-term predictability to developers and homebuyers. Going forward, we expect the consumption to improve and market momentum to accelerate further.”