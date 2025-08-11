Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA’s Fibre TechCelerate Empowers SMMEs

Structured around modules such as business management, fibre optics installation, occupational health and safety, digital skills, and mentorship, the initiative prepares SMMEs to thrive in South Africa’s digital economy and fosters inclusive economic growth

EAST LONDON, South Africa, August 11, 2025/ — Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the successful completion of its 2024 Fibre TechCelerate Programme in South Africa. The first cohort of 20 SMMEs and 10 female ICT students from Walter Sisulu University received their certifications at a graduation ceremony facilitated in East London. Twenty-five new SMMEs were welcomed into the 2025 programme at the same time.

This initiative equips small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) with the technical, business, and digital skills required to actively contribute to projects, including but not limited to the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s fibre and broadband rollout project.

“As we honour the achievements of the first Fibre TechCelerate graduates and welcome our next intake, we’re reminded that this programme is more than just a skills accelerator; it’s a catalyst for transformation. Working alongside the Provincial Government and supported by our implementation partner, Cortex Hub, we are proud to be empowering local businesses, especially youth and women, as well as investing in a digitally inclusive future for the Eastern Cape and beyond,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

Structured around modules such as business management, fibre optics installation, occupational health and safety, digital skills, and mentorship, the initiative prepares SMMEs to thrive in South Africa’s digital economy and fosters inclusive economic growth.

“The Liquid Fibre TechCelerate Programme is so much more than a local enterprise and supplier development programme. Offering SMMEs in the Eastern Cape a comprehensive and sustainable business development and ICT training prepares these enterprises for success in the digital economy. As the programme’s implementing agency, the Cortex Hub is proud to witness the success of the participants, and we look forward to working closely with Liquid South Africa, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, and all other contributors in supporting the 2025 cohort,” added Dr Andile Ngcaba, Patron, Cortex Hub.

The current fibre network installation in the province has created over 7,000 permanent and temporary jobs. Liquid’s involvement through the Fibre TechCelerate Programme reflects its commitment to providing best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions to local enterprises, government, and individuals in the Eastern Cape, empowering them on their digital transformation journeys.

Partnering with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government on the Fibre TechCelerate Programme highlights the importance that Liquid South Africa places on public-private partnerships in accelerating the country’s digital transformation and ensuring a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.