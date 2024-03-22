5 Points Property Management fastest growing businesses in USA

Cleveland, OH, March 22, 2024 –The brand new Inc. 5000 list credits 5 Points Property Management as being one of the top 100 fastest growing businesses in the Midwest.

Coming in at number 61, 5 Points Property Management is one of the most notable movers and shakers of the 2024 Inc. Regionals.

The March 2024 issue of Inc. magazine hit newsstands on the 5th, featuring its new list of honorees.

Not only are these companies the fastest growing in America for the past three consecutive years, but are credited as being disruptors and important job creators.

In the Midwest region, the privately owned companies brought in $24.5B in revenues (the most of any region in the United States), with an average growth rate of 135%, and created a combined 14,830 jobs.

The Midwest region includes IL, IN, IA, KS, MI, MN, MO, NB, ND, OH, SD, and WI.

To qualify for this year’s Inc. 5000, companies not only had to have revenues in excess of $2M, but have their financial statements reviewed, along with background checks to ensure no bad actors are involved.

5 Points Property Management is based in Cleveland, Ohio. They are a full service property management company servicing rental property investors. Focusing on helping landlords and tenants in the North Ohio area.

Cleveland is recognized by real estate investors as one of the most affordable and sustainable rental property markets in the US. With average home prices 30% to 60% lower than the national average. While the Ohio Realtors association reported a strong start to the year, with the number of home sales picking up for the first time in two years in January 2024.

Spokesperson for the company, Office Manager, Robert Graff says that the company was started to fill a void in effective property management services in the region. They pride themselves on providing clean homes and apartments for local tenants seeking affordable housing. While aiding investors in optimizing their assets, with a combination of tech efficiency, and human personal service.