Abhishek Sharma And Xylys Unveils Volaris Dual Time

The new launch is a bold re-issue of the iconic Volaris case with dual time functionality and Swiss precision.

Oct 09: Inspired by the idea of flight and adventure, Volaris marks the revival of the iconic Xylys 9216 case, now equipped with dual-time functionality, powered by the Swiss Rhonda movement. This power-packed offering combines the best of watchmaking with a global traveller aesthetic.

Capturing the relentless momentum of those who move with intent, the launch of Xylys Volaris-Dual Time is brought to life with a new campaign fronted by dynamic Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Inspired by the journeys of the modern global citizen, Volaris translates the precision of navigation and the romance of travel into a refined composition of texture, light, and time. The watch draws inspiration from the visual language of global navigation and contemporary travel. The linear textured dial center evokes the longitudinal lines of world maps and transcontinental flight paths, while the dual-time architecture reflects the rhythm of moving seamlessly between destinations. Warm metallic tones capture the glow of sunrise seen from different corners of the world, creating a watch that feels equally at home in New York, Milan, Dubai, Singapore, or Mumbai.

Volaris from Xylys boasts of surgical grade 316L stainless steel; polished to perfection, a sculptural dial with refined patterns and bold 3D indices, sapphire crystal with 6 layers of anti-reflective coating. Every detail reflects a balance of distinctive aesthetics and purposeful functionality, crafted for those who move effortlessly across the globe.

Speaking about the campaign, Kalpana Rangamani, CSMO, Titan’s Premium Watches, said,”With Volaris, we wanted to create a collection that reflects the mindset of individuals who are constantly exploring new destinations. Drawing inspiration from aviation and the iconic Xylys 9216 case, it combines distinctive design with Swiss precision and superior functional specifications- suited to a globally connected lifestyle. Abhishek Sharma brings this spirit to life through his confidence, energy and individuality, making him a natural fit for the campaign.”

With Volaris, Xylys continues to build on its design-led approach to premium watchmaking, bringing together contemporary aesthetics, Swiss precision and a distinctly global outlook.

Take on anything, anywhere with Volaris.