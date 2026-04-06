Alaknanda by Hero Realty Reflects a Shift Towards Planned Township Development in Haridwar

With smaller cities and spiritual destinations in the country witnessing a rise in real estate demand, the focus is slowly moving from fragmented developments to more planned, infrastructure-led townships. Haridwar, especially, is coming up as a key market because of its closeness to Delhi-NCR, better connectivity and rising demand for second homes and wellness living. In this backdrop, projects like Alaknanda by Hero Realty are being seen as good examples of how planned township development can create long-term value.

Alaknanda is part of a larger 88-acre township in Haridwar, with its location along the Delhi–Dehradun Highway (NH-58). Spread across 4.7 acres with over 170 residential plots, the recently launched plotted development saw strong market response, with the entire inventory being absorbed, shortly after the launch. The prices are starting from ₹35 lakh onwards and completion timeline is planned for February 2029. The project is positioned in the mid-housing segment, catering to both end-users and long-term investors.

What stands out in such developments is the emphasis on planning and infrastructure. At Alaknanda, trunk infrastructure work is already nearing completion, with essential services and road networks being put in place early in the development cycle. The township also integrates lifestyle amenities such as sports facilities, community spaces and green areas, alongside proximity to institutions like IIT Roorkee and healthcare centres such as Patanjali Ayurvedic Hospital. This approach reflects a broader shift towards creating self-sustained residential ecosystems rather than standalone plotted layouts.

Ranveer Singh, Founder- Zoyo Realty, Channel Partner for Hero Realty, said:

“I have worked with both projects of Hero Realty in Haridwar including the Alaknanda. They provide the best services in terms of amenities or facilities which has led to satisfied customers and good price appreciation of properties. We are also satisfied as the company maintains transparency at all levels. Hero Realty is a trusted name in residential projects and they always offer the buyers tailored solutions as per their individual preferences.”

The investment performance of the region further underlines this trend. As per market sources, over the past 13 years, property values in the micro-market have seen nearly 5X growth, with appreciation levels touching around 500%. This has made Haridwar not just a spiritual destination, but also a viable real estate market for those looking at stable, long-term returns.

As Haridwar continues to evolve, the need for planned development will only become more critical. Projects like Alaknanda highlight how integrated townships—built on strong planning, infrastructure and connectivity can contribute to more sustainable and organised urban growth, while also aligning with the aspirations of modern homebuyers.