India Boosts Diabetes Care Supply with Focus on Global South Needs

New Delhi: India is stepping up efforts to expand the production of biosimilar insulin and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, aiming to improve access to affordable diabetes care across developing nations.

With the burden of diabetes rising sharply in many low- and middle-income countries, often referred to as the Global South, there is growing demand for cost-effective treatment options. India, known for its strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, is positioning itself to meet this need.

Government-backed initiatives and industry participation are expected to drive the scale-up of biosimilar insulin production, making life-saving treatment more accessible and affordable. At the same time, efforts are underway to boost domestic manufacturing of CGM devices, which help patients track blood sugar levels in real time and manage their condition more effectively.

Experts believe that strengthening local manufacturing will not only reduce dependency on imports but also enable India to emerge as a key supplier of diabetes care solutions to other developing countries.

The move aligns with India’s broader push to enhance healthcare accessibility and support partner nations facing similar public health challenges. As global demand continues to grow, India’s role in supplying affordable insulin and advanced monitoring technologies is likely to become increasingly important.