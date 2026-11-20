WASHINGTON, Nov 20 — Amtrak is expanding its Airo fleet with eight additional 10-car trainsets to help meet the growing demand for Northeast Regional service on the Northeast Corridor. The new trains, expected to begin entering service in 2031, will each seat more than 640 customers.

The higher-capacity trains will build on the Airo fleet that will begin serving the Northeast Regional in late 2027. With more seats per departure, these trains will allow additional customers to enjoy the same modern amenities and accessibility features.

“Demand for train travel isn’t slowing down, and neither are we,” said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. “For our customers, that means more seats, more availability when travel is busiest, and more chances to find a fare that fits their budget.”

“Building on the historic expansion Amtrak has seen under President Trump, these new trainsets will allow Amtrak to service thousands more annually, boosting profitability and supporting our hardworking rail workers and builders. In the last year alone, Amtrak has received over $2.5 billion for new trainsets across the country, as well as funding to revitalize flagship stations in America’s national and financial capitals–D.C. and New York,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “And we’re just getting started. The Golden Age of Rail is safer, more connective, and more affordable for American passengers.”

More Capacity, Same Airo Experience

In FY25, 15.2 million customers traveled on the Acela and Northeast Regional. These higher-capacity trainsets will expand seating in one of the nation’s busiest transportation corridors. With two additional cars, each train will offer about 34% more seats than the eight-car Airo trainsets planned for Northeast Regional service. The 10-car trains will offer the full Airo experience, with room for a growing number of Northeast Regional customers.

Northeast Regional Airo Testing Underway

Testing is underway on Northeast Regional Airo trains, with passenger service planned to begin in late 2027. Customers will see eight-car trains when service begins, with the higher-capacity 10-car trainsets following in 2031.

Part of a Broader Fleet Transformation

Amtrak is in the midst of a historic service overhaul and fleet expansion. In the last year, Secretary Duffy and USDOT invested $465.8 million in federal funding to overhaul the customer experience at Washington Union Station, put over $200 million towards the revitalization of New York’s Penn Station, and awarded Amtrak $2.05 billion to acquire 43 Made-in-America trainsets to replace Amtrak’s aging fleet, among other milestones.

This is part of the Trump Administration’s vision for the Golden Age of Rail. Recent and upcoming milestones include:

NextGen Acela: Introduced into passenger service on the Northeast Corridor in 2025, bringing a new travel experience to Amtrak’s premium high-speed service.

Amtrak Cascades: Airo entered passenger service in September 2026, marking the fleet’s first deployment in the country. Additional trainsets will continue entering service through mid-2027.

Northeast Regional: Airo trains are planned to begin carrying customers in late 2027, with Amtrak Virginia routes to follow.

Higher-Capacity Northeast Regional: Eight 10-car trainsets are planned to begin entering passenger service in 2031.

Built for America, by America

Airo trainsets are manufactured by Siemens Mobility at its facilities in Sacramento, California, and Lexington, North Carolina. More than 3,500 parts come from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 states, supporting manufacturing jobs well beyond the Northeast Corridor.

“These trainsets represent the work of skilled manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain teams across our U.S. operations. Together, they are helping deliver the next generation of passenger rail technology while supporting reliable service for travelers nationwide,” said Tobias Bauer, Managing Director, Siemens Mobility North America.

See where the Airo fleet is made.

REACTIONS:

“As someone who regularly travels between Connecticut and D.C. by train, I am thrilled that Amtrak is expanding their trains to accommodate more passengers,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “These new trains mean more options for the thousands of people who rely on Amtrak every day.”

“As a member of the Northeast Corridor, Delaware knows the critical role Amtrak and our railways play in our way of life — it’s how we strengthen our workforce, build community, and create an economy that works for all of us,” said Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester. “I’m excited to see the expansion of Amtrak’s Airo fleet to ensure we continue developing safe, reliable rail travel that meets the demand of travelers on the Northeast Corridor and across the nation.”

“New Jersey and our country badly need federal investment to modernize our nation’s rail and transit systems,” said Senator Cory Booker. “Amtrak’s addition of eight higher-capacity Airo trains are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s investment in passenger rail. For Northeast Regional riders in New Jersey, including those boarding at Newark Penn Station or Trenton Transit Center, these trains will offer more seats and a more accessible ride. That’s good news for Jersey riders and for the American workers building these trains with parts from suppliers in 31 states.”

“Recently, I had the opportunity to see the new Airo fleet and meet the incredible Amtrak workers and technicians who help make them run in Bear, Delaware,” said Senator Chris Coons. “Amtrak is a vital part of our economy and I’m proud to have voted for the funding that made these new, modern trains possible. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to keep investing in Amtrak and our rail infrastructure.”

“The Northeast Corridor is our region’s economic lifeblood, but aging equipment has held us back for too long,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “Expanding Amtrak’s new Airo fleet is exactly the kind of modern, high-capacity transportation upgrade I fought to deliver through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These additional train cars will ease congestion, help ensure reliable service during peak hours, and finally give riders the 21st-century transit system they deserve.”

“Every year, millions of travelers and commuters rely on Amtrak to connect them to cities across the Northeast,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen. “We passed the infrastructure modernization law to upgrade dated transportation systems across America, and the expanded fleet of high-capacity Airo trains, supported by $22 billion through that bill, will provide safer, more comfortable, and more energy-efficient rail service for passengers in Maryland and across the East Coast.”

“I’m glad to see Amtrak connecting more people throughout the bustling Northeast Corridor,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “These new, larger trains will help reduce congestion on the roads and open up more seats for travelers and business passengers.”

“I’m proud to have voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this expansion of Amtrak’s next-generation fleet possible,” said Representative Brendan Boyle. “These new trains will deliver comfortable, reliable service for even more Philadelphians and grow our city’s economy by bringing new visitors to local businesses.”

“As a regular rail commuter, I understand how important it is for people to have accessible and reliable transportation,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro. “This announcement of eight additional trainsets on Amtrak will support that goal by adding more seats to a busy corridor. I am glad that Amtrak is expanding its fleet to accommodate more customers, and I will continue to support resources to expand and improve our transportation system.”

“Amtrak is investing to better serve millions of Northeast Regional travelers by increasing rider capacity along the Northeast Corridor. These service additions will mean faster commutes, greater accessibility, and more affordable Amtrak trips,” said Representative George Latimer. “As a regular Amtrak user, I look forward to seeing this expansion in action and riding the new cars on my next trip to Washington, D.C.!”

“I’m extremely proud of the hardworking North Carolinians who are the driving force behind Siemens in Lexington,” said Representative Addison McDowell. “These new Amtrak trains are another example of American manufacturing getting the job done right in our backyard, supporting good-paying jobs here in the Sixth District and strengthening our economy.”

“I am grateful that the new Amtrak Airo fleet will help get New Jerseyans where they need to go faster and more reliably. So many residents in my district rely on rail travel, and now they’ll have access to more seats, more affordable fares, and upgraded amenities and accessibility features that will make train travel more convenient and sustainable,” said Representative LaMonica McIver. “As someone who regularly uses the train, it’s great to witness the hard work and collaboration from all partners that goes into a project like this, and I am excited to see it come to life in NJ-10 and beyond.”

“Adding new, modern trains to Amtrak’s fleet means a smoother, more accessible ride for the thousands of New Jerseyans who rely on rail to get where they need to go,” said Representative Rob Menendez. “This investment is a major win for our region, and I’ll keep fighting in Congress to deliver the safe, reliable transportation our communities deserve.”

“The expansion of Amtrak’s Airo fleet will meaningfully improve the experience of rail commuters in the Northeast Corridor, including the thousands of Baltimoreans who take an Amtrak train to and from work every day,” said Representative Kweisi Mfume. “I have consistently supported funding for Amtrak, and I look forward to continuing that support on behalf of Maryland commuters as we enter the 120th Congress.”

“The Northeast Corridor is the backbone to a region that would be the world’s fifth-largest economy on its own. Since the pandemic, Amtrak has set new ridership records on the NEC each year and demand is continuing to grow,” said Representative Seth Moulton. “I’m pleased to see Amtrak meeting the moment by renewing its fleet with new NextGen Acela and Airo trainsets and also ordering additional 10-car Airo trainsets too. These upgrades will enable more frequent service and added flexibility to help passengers traveling up and down the NEC.”

“As demand for fast, efficient transportation grows, I am proud to support Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor fleet expansion,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler. “By adding new, modern passenger rail cars, Amtrak is taking a significant step toward meeting the increased capacity and quality needs. Congress must continue fighting to ensure robust funding for passenger rail, both on the Northeast Corridor and across the national network.”

“Amtrak’s Airo fleet expansion will improve rail service for millions of riders who rely on the Northeast Regional, including in the Philadelphia area,” said Representative Mary Gay Scanlon. “I was proud to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which made the Airo fleet possible, and I applaud Amtrak for making investments that expand access to rail travel and significantly upgrade the rider experience.”