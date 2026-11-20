MINNEAPOLIS, Nov 20 — Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX), a trusted payments and data company, today announced the launch of new tools to help software engineers using the developer.deluxe.com portal to integrate with the Deluxe payments system faster than ever.

The upgraded portal provides several key capabilities to the millions of merchants, including retailers and service companies, for which Deluxe processes payments:

Model Context Protocol (MCP) access, agent instructions, and tested prompts for AI development tools – including GitHub Copilot, Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI Codex, and Anysphere’s Cursor – work directly with Deluxe APIs and documentation.

Enhanced, machine-readable API specifications and technical guidance help developers and AI agents discover relevant payment capabilities, identify integration requirements, and generate implementation code to expedite launch.

An interactive sandbox demo, available with try-it-now features, along with embedded search-and-query AI functions.

Secure authentication, access management, and implementation best practices help partners build resilient payment experiences.

“Work that once took engineers weeks can now be completed in hours, and AI agents can handle much of the integration,” said Kevin Jones, who is president of Deluxe Merchant Services, the division of Deluxe that supports transactions at millions of businesses, including retailers and service companies. “That is the kind of practical innovation that helps our software partners bring new digital commerce experiences to market faster.”

The upgrades build on the Deluxe Payments Platform (DPP), an API-first foundation for embedded payments and AI-enabled innovation. The enhanced developer experience helps software providers integrate Deluxe payment capabilities more efficiently, supporting faster development and deployment of new payment experiences.