AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, Nov 20 — JBS N.V. (“JBS”) (NYSE: JBS; B3: JBSS32) announced today the completion of a transaction establishing a new multiprotein production platform in Oman, covering beef, poultry and lamb.

With the transaction now completed and following its US$150 million investment in the joint venture, JBS holds an 80% stake in a newly established food holding company that consolidates two production assets in Oman, while Oman Food Capital (OFC) holds the remaining 20% stake. OFC is the food and agribusiness investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The initiative reinforces JBS’s strategy of diversification by geography and protein and proximity to key consumer markets.

The joint venture will contribute to strengthening food security in Oman, in line with the Sultanate’s Vision 2040, while positioning the country as a strategic platform for the production of halal food products for export to multiple markets. The initiative is designed to serve the global halal market, which currently encompasses an estimated 2 billion consumers worldwide.

The investment will be directed primarily toward completing A’Namaa’s integrated poultry plant, located in the Ibri region in northern Oman, approximately 380 kilometers west of Muscat (the nation’s capital) and 280 kilometers south of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Al Bashayer’s beef and lamb processing facility in Thumrait, in southern Oman.

With these investments, the operation is expected to reach an estimated static industrial production capacity of approximately 300,000 tons per year. This capacity corresponds to the daily processing of approximately 1,000 head of cattle, 5,000 lambs, and 600,000 chickens, while generating over 3,000 direct jobs over the next five years in Oman across the entire production chain.