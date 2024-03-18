Kochi, March 18, 2024: Aster Medcity organized an Exhibition cum Sale featuring artworks, crafts, and edibles created by kidney transplant patients and those undergoing dialysis treatment at Aster Medcity. This initiative aimed not only to showcase the talents of these individuals but also to support the community. Kidney Day was also marked by the get-together of patients who shared their experience of recovery.

Aster Medcity has been at the forefront of kidney transplantation, with an impressive track record of 412 transplants to date. Among these, 370 were adult kidney transplants, while 42 were pediatric kidney transplants. Notably, 276 of these transplants were robot-assisted, making Aster Medcity the most active robotic kidney transplant center in South India. The center specializes in complex procedures, including kidney transplantation in children weighing below 10 kg and ABO incompatible kidney transplants, with a high success rate.

The event featured a wide range of products, including paintings, handicrafts, and homemade delicacies. The event also had dance performances by patients and hospital workers including a mime on kidney health awareness by the department of Nephrology.