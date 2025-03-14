Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Marks 3rd Anniversary with 100%+ Growth in AuM

Mumbai, 14th March 2025: Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited (‘Baroda BNP Paribas AMC’), has more than doubled its Assets Under Management (AUM) from over Rs 21,000 crore to over Rs 49,000 crore in just three years. This milestone has been achieved by a significant expansion in investment capabilities and reach, reinforcing its position as a leading asset management company in India’s mutual fund industry.

The growth in our AUM over the past 3-years has been supported by strong investment performance. A key driver of the company’s success has been its strategic investment in human capital and processes. The investment management team has more than doubled. This coupled with well-defined investment process, guard-rails, robust risk control and portfolio monitoring has allowed us to help create wealth for investors. Over this period, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has broadened its product suite by over 50%, covering active and passive investing, equity, debt, hybrid, multi-asset, thematic, and sectoral funds investing in India and overseas.