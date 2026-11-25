BETHESDA, Md., Nov 25 — Chiron Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: XRN) (the “Company” or “Chiron”) announced today the appointment of Philip L. Hawkins to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Hawkins will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Hawkins brings more than 40 years of experience in real estate investment, operations, and capital allocation, including leadership roles at several of the industry’s most successful public and private real estate companies.

Mr. Hawkins previously served as Executive Chairman of Link Logistics Real Estate, Blackstone’s U.S. industrial real estate platform. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of DCT Industrial Trust, which he led from its 2006 IPO, with an equity market capitalization of approximately $2.1 billion, through its 2018 sale to Prologis in an $8.4 billion transaction. During his tenure, DCT substantially outperformed the broader REIT market.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hawkins held senior executive positions at CarrAmerica Realty Corporation, including President and Chief Operating Officer, and LaSalle Partners (now Jones Lang LaSalle). He has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies, including Welltower, Prologis, COPT Defense Properties, DCT Industrial Trust, Link Logistics, Pure Industrial, Washington Prime Group, CarrAmerica Realty Corporation, SBA Communications and Cloverleaf Cold Storage.

“Phil is a terrific addition to our Board,” said Charles P. Fitzgerald, Chairman of Chiron. “He has spent his career building great real estate businesses and creating value for shareholders. He brings a rare combination of operating experience, investment judgment and public company leadership. As we reposition Chiron, I believe his perspective and experience will be enormously valuable. We’re fortunate to have him joining us.”

“I am excited to join Chiron’s Board at this stage of the Company’s evolution,” said Mr. Hawkins. “There is a compelling opportunity to build a differentiated healthcare real estate platform, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to execute on that opportunity and create long-term value for shareholders.”