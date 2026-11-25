Kolkata, November 24, 2026: The Paramount International Film Awards celebrated its second season with a special live screening and recognition ceremony on November 22 at Avenue Hotels, Kolkata.

Held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the event brought together filmmakers, film enthusiasts, guests and members of the creative community for an evening dedicated to independent cinema. Selected films were screened before an audience, creating an opportunity to experience diverse stories on the big screen and celebrate the creative work of filmmakers from across the world.

The venue featured a dedicated screening setup, a large projection screen and festival-branded displays, providing an engaging setting for the occasion. A key highlight of the evening was the presentation of festival recognitions to participating filmmakers and creative contributors, acknowledging achievements across a range of cinematic and screenwriting categories. The gathering also offered attendees an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and celebrate the projects showcased during the season.

The Paramount International Film Awards is an international film festival dedicated to recognizing distinctive storytelling and artistic excellence across filmmaking and screenwriting. Its platform seeks to bring emerging and established creative voices into the spotlight while encouraging wider recognition and connections within the global filmmaking community.

The second season saw 114 recognitions awarded across a diverse selection of projects, celebrating creative achievements across genres and disciplines. The recognized works included:

Silent Waltz — Matthew Villiamor Mapua

I’m Here — Maria Hristova

Tunnel Rats — Christian Sergio de la Torre & Jake Miosge

The Last Bet — Enzo Morzillo

Storm on Stage — Ahmet Luleci

Right to Life — Natalia Arjona

Desolation — Norry Niven

99% — Adam Mattos

How To Fix A Broken Heart — Josh Kreuzman

Athos – The Unseen Prayer — Mihai Vulpe

Bush Lines — Gary B. Haley

Mahler — Avraham Isseroff & Jayme McMillan

Footprints – The Sound of Silence – Script — Jim Huggins

The Border — Carlo Fumo

Blue Moon Romance — Howard Gensler

The Orange Groves Near Bakersfield — J Burton

Freshville Kids – Superfood Squad: The Great Freshville Talent Show — Monika August

Bruhs In Da Hood 2 — Nicole A. Ashley

The Grim Roommate — Matt Dionne

The Flight — James B Barker

The Last Vigil of the Stone — Massimo Sarra

PING — Gary B. Haley

Harmony, The Historian Witch — Seth Chitwood

The Yield — Johnny Fine

White Death — James Appleton

Seven Days — Nick Bruinewoud

Holy Journey — Jason Hioe

The Ghost Vigil — Frederick Cherng Hui Lim

Dusk of the Dead — Russell Richardson

Blackwolf — Russell Richardson

After The Mirror — Aleyna Şafak

Building on the foundation established during its inaugural season, the second edition marks another step in the festival’s development as a platform for independent filmmakers and storytellers. The growing range of recognized works reflects the diversity of creative approaches and perspectives that define contemporary independent cinema.

With its second season concluded, Paramount International Film Awards looks ahead to continuing its celebration of meaningful stories and the people behind them, creating opportunities for filmmakers to reach new audiences and for cinema to bring creative communities together.