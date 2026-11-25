President Droupadi Murmu Calls for Stronger Scientific Research and Evidence-Based Practices in Homoeopathy at Bhubaneswar Convention

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: President of India Droupadi Murmu has called upon research institutions, universities, medical colleges and healthcare professionals to strengthen scientific research, academic excellence and professional accountability in homoeopathy, emphasising their role in building an accessible and equitable healthcare system.

The President made these remarks while gracing the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday. She highlighted the growing institutional presence of homoeopathy in India and its accessibility through educational institutions, healthcare facilities and public health networks.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said the future credibility and academic recognition of homoeopathy would depend significantly on the scientific integrity of research and the quality of clinical evidence generated by the field. She stressed that research must follow sound methodologies, adequately designed clinical studies, systematic documentation and transparent reporting.

She also called for greater collaboration among research institutions, medical colleges, universities and professional organisations to develop a stronger research culture. Encouraging scientific partnerships, she identified multicentric studies, systematic reviews, evidence synthesis, pharmacological research and reliable clinical databases as important areas requiring attention.

The President further emphasised the importance of research transparency, noting that scientific progress requires researchers to acknowledge limitations, report unfavourable findings and allow evidence to guide conclusions.

Highlighting the responsibilities of medical professionals, Murmu said healthcare practice requires more than academic qualifications. Intellectual discipline, scientific temperament, integrity, empathy and continuous learning are equally essential qualities for those working in the medical field.

She particularly encouraged young homoeopathy practitioners and researchers to develop a questioning attitude, investigate scientific evidence and remain open to new knowledge. She reminded them that healthcare must always place human dignity and patient welfare at its centre.

The President also connected the development of healthcare and education with India’s national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. She observed that both sectors would remain important pillars in achieving the country’s long-term development goals.

Calling for collective efforts from institutions, researchers, teachers and healthcare professionals, she urged stakeholders to contribute towards a healthcare system that is accessible, equitable, scientifically responsible and responsive to public needs.

Murmu expressed confidence that the National Scientific Convention would encourage meaningful academic discussions, strengthen institutional partnerships and inspire a new generation of competent, ethical and socially responsible healthcare professionals.

The convention provided a platform for researchers, academics and practitioners to discuss the future direction of homoeopathy, with particular emphasis on research quality, scientific accountability and professional development.