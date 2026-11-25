CAP CANA, Dominican Republic, Nov 25 — The Dominican Republic hosted the second World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean on Nov. 20-21, where leaders signed three memorandums of understanding on digital education and tourism.

The Dialogue brought together 10 heads of state and government and representatives of more than 30 countries, compared with 22 countries at its first edition in 2025.

Participants included Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, Ecuador’s acting President María José Pinto, Prime Minister Philip Davis of the Bahamas, Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Premier Natalio Wheatley of the British Virgin Islands and Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who led the United Arab Emirates delegation, urged the region to move “from dialogue to action.”

“The Dominican Republic wants to be a meeting point, a trusted partner and a country that helps build bridges where others see only distance,” Dominican President Luis Abinader said in his welcome remarks.

Three memorandums of understanding were signed on the opening day:

Classrooms of Hope: DP World Foundation, The Digital School and the Dominican Ministry of Education will provide Dominican schools with digital classrooms, 400 computers, satellite connectivity and 1,000 teacher training places certified by Arizona State University over three years.

UN Tourism and the World Governments Summit Organization: An agreement to foster dialogue and policies around strengthening tourism globally, signed by UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais and Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, managing director of the organization.

UN Tourism and the Association of Caribbean States: An agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two organizations, signed by Al Nowais and the association’s secretary-general, Noemí Espinoza Madrid.

“This Dialogue reflects our shared commitment to turning ideas into action and strengthening cooperation across Latin America and the Caribbean. The agreements signed are a step towards building lasting partnerships and delivering meaningful impact,” said Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, managing director of the World Governments Summit Organization.

The World Governments Summit Organization organized the Dialogue with the Dominican government and the Center for Analysis for Public Policies, under the patronage of Abinader. The Dialogue returned to the Dominican Republic under a strategic agreement to hold the summit in the Dominican Republic every year. In 2025, the World Governments Summit Organization and the Dominican government signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint initiatives and establish a sustainable platform for cooperation between the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean. The 2027 edition will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 1-3, 2027.