New Delhi, Nov 25: India is monitoring 1,862 major Central Sector infrastructure projects with a combined value of ₹38.11 lakh crore as of October 2026, reflecting the scale of investment underway in roads, railways, energy and other critical sectors.

According to the latest Monthly Flash Report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), cumulative expenditure on these projects has reached ₹17.87 lakh crore, representing 46.88% of their latest estimated cost.

The report shows that 649 projects have achieved more than 80% physical progress, while 326 have crossed 80% financial completion. Of the total projects being monitored, 790 are classified as mega projects costing ₹1,000 crore or more.

Roads, Railways and Energy Drive Infrastructure Investment

Transport and logistics account for the largest share of the project pipeline, with 1,324 projects worth ₹20.37 lakh crore. The energy sector follows with 229 projects valued at ₹11.31 lakh crore. Together, these sectors represent more than 83% of the projects under monitoring.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, with 972 projects valued at ₹9.55 lakh crore. The Ministry of Railways is monitoring 288 projects worth ₹7.38 lakh crore.

Major Projects Reach Completion

Several important infrastructure projects were commissioned during the reporting period. These include a ₹4,445 crore renewable energy transmission project in Karnataka and the rebuilding of Coke Oven Batteries 7 and 8 at Bhilai Steel Plant, involving an investment of ₹884.1 crore.

The report also highlights 38 new projects added to the PAIMANA monitoring system during October. These include an eight-lane access-controlled highway connecting Vadhavan Port to NH-48, Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A and 2B, and the Northern Patiala Bypass.

Water Infrastructure Records Highest Spending Progress

Among the infrastructure categories, water and sanitation projects recorded the highest expenditure-to-project-cost ratio at 69.95%. Transport and logistics followed at 50.64%, while communication projects recorded 48.78%.

MoSPI said its PAIMANA-PROJ platform is strengthening infrastructure monitoring through regular project reviews and improved data-based decision-making. The system is designed to help government departments track implementation and identify areas requiring attention.

The latest figures underline the scale of India’s infrastructure investment pipeline, with roads, railways, energy and urban connectivity continuing to account for a substantial share of ongoing development activity.