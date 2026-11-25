Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: Odisha is set to add a new destination to its tourism landscape with the ₹80-crore Pandara Riverfront Project near Bhubaneswar. Planned on a naturally formed river island between the Kuakhai and Kushabhadra rivers, the project aims to bring together tourism, cultural heritage, environmental conservation and business opportunities.

Being implemented by the Water Resources Department, the initiative forms part of the State Government’s broader Mahanadi riverfront development programme. It seeks to turn the scenic river island into an attractive public destination while creating opportunities for local businesses, artisans, tourism operators and service providers.

Tourism infrastructure with opportunities for local businesses

The proposed development will feature a 1.5-km riverfront promenade, ghats, floating jetties, landscaped plazas and viewing decks. Walking and cycling tracks, jogging areas, an elevated tree walk of more than two kilometres and dedicated recreational spaces are expected to make the destination appealing to residents and visitors.

The project also proposes an open-air theatre, themed gardens, picnic areas, adventure zones, yoga facilities and food courts. These attractions could encourage longer visitor stays and support demand for local transport, food services, hospitality, retail and other tourism-related activities.

An Odisha Haat and Heritage Village are among the planned highlights. These spaces are intended to give local artisans, craftspeople and folk performers an opportunity to showcase traditional products, art forms and cultural practices. By bringing heritage into the visitor experience, the project could help connect cultural preservation with livelihood generation.

Balancing development with ecological conservation

Environmental protection is an important part of the proposed design. Native plantations, Miyawaki forests, butterfly gardens, wilderness zones and nature trails are planned to retain the island’s natural character and create spaces for visitors to experience its biodiversity.

Of the total project outlay, ₹54 crore has been allocated for riverfront ghats and riverbank protection works. This investment is intended to support the riverfront infrastructure while addressing the need to protect the surrounding riverbanks.

Supporting facilities will include bridges, internal roads, parking areas, solar-powered lighting, CCTV surveillance and electric vehicle charging stations.

Part of Odisha’s wider riverfront development push

The Pandara project complements the ₹160-crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project along the stretch between Mandalia and Chaunpur Bridge in Sambalpur. Together, the initiatives reflect the State Government’s effort to develop riverfront locations as destinations for tourism, recreation, culture and environmental conservation.

The Pandara project is proposed to be executed through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a stipulated construction period of 24 months, followed by five years of comprehensive operation and maintenance.

Beyond its physical infrastructure, the project’s wider significance lies in its potential to connect tourism development with local economic activity. By creating spaces for cultural performances, traditional crafts, food businesses and recreation, the riverfront could provide a platform for small enterprises and community-based livelihoods.

If implemented with careful attention to its natural surroundings and local heritage, Pandara could emerge as more than a new visitor attraction for Bhubaneswar. It has the potential to become a public space where Odisha’s cultural identity, natural landscape and emerging tourism economy come together.